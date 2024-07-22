Mark Goldbridge: United’s Advantage in Transfer Negotiations

Manchester United Transfer Talks: Ugarte, De Ligt, and More

Manchester United’s transfer window is heating up with significant updates on key targets. Mark Goldbridge of The United Stand provided detailed insights into the ongoing negotiations involving Manuel Ugarte, Matthijs de Ligt, and more. Here’s a closer look at what was discussed in the latest podcast episode.

Ugarte’s Desire to Join Manchester United

The most notable update comes from Fabrizio Romano, indicating that Ugarte has expressed a strong desire to join Manchester United. Goldbridge emphasised, “Ugarte has said yes to Manchester United, it’s basically a come and get me.” This clearly positions Manchester United in the driver’s seat regarding personal terms, which have already been agreed upon. However, negotiations with PSG are still ongoing.

Goldbridge added, “Negotiations are ongoing between PSG and Manchester United, but Fabrizio has said it could take some days before we enter into the final stages.” He speculated that the deal could be finalized soon, as United seem to be pivoting towards alternatives like Zubimendi to keep PSG on their toes.

De Ligt: Another Key Target

The situation with Matthijs de Ligt appears similarly promising. Goldbridge highlighted that both Ten Hag and the fanbase are eager to see the Dutch defender at Old Trafford. “De Ligt wants Manchester United to come and get him,” he noted. This positions United favourably in negotiations with Bayern Munich, who are currently playing hardball over the transfer fee.

Goldbridge confidently stated, “I think Bayern Munich are in a position where they will do that deal with us and I expect it to get done.” He reiterated the importance of having multiple targets to avoid getting cornered in negotiations, a strategy United have been employing effectively this summer.

Rabiot and Simons: Not Likely

On the topic of other potential signings, Goldbridge relayed information from James Ducker of The Telegraph, which indicates that while there is admiration for Xavi Simons and Adrien Rabiot, neither is likely to join United this summer. This news seems to dismiss earlier links and refocuses attention on more feasible targets.

Goldbridge explained, “It looks like with Simons and Rabiot we’ve just been used a little bit, our name which will happen.” He pointed out that using Manchester United’s name to generate interest in players is a common tactic, but this summer has seen fewer such instances.

Conclusion

Manchester United’s transfer strategy this summer appears calculated and flexible, ensuring that the club does not get stuck with single-minded pursuits. With Ugarte and De Ligt showing strong interest in joining, United are in a powerful position to negotiate effectively and build a formidable squad for the upcoming season.