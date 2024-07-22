Thomas Frank on Ivan Toney: Why Brentford Won’t Budge

Brentford’s Thomas Frank Issues Update on Ivan Toney’s Future

Ivan Toney’s Potential Move

Brentford’s head coach, Thomas Frank, has addressed the ongoing speculation surrounding star striker Ivan Toney. With a number of Premier League giants, including Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, and Chelsea, reportedly interested in securing Toney’s services, Frank has made it clear that any club wanting to sign the England forward will need to meet Brentford’s high valuation.

Toney’s Impressive Form

Toney’s performances at Euro 2024, where he played a significant role in Gareth Southgate’s England squad, have only heightened interest in the prolific striker. As Toney aims to join a title-contending team, the likes of Arsenal, Tottenham, and Chelsea have all expressed their interest.

However, Frank remains hopeful of keeping Toney at Brentford. “He’s a Brentford player and I would love him to stay,” Frank told Sky Sports. “That would give me a very positive challenge.”

Frank’s Determination to Keep Toney

Frank’s desire to retain Toney is clear. “I haven’t met a coach who doesn’t want as many good players as possible. Right now, Ivan is a Brentford player. I know he’s enjoying his well-deserved time off after his time with England. I would be more than happy if he stayed with us. He’s a goalscorer and that’s very good to have in your team so if you want to buy him, it’s expensive.”

Since joining Brentford from Peterborough in 2020, Toney has been a pivotal figure for the club. With one year remaining on his contract, there is speculation about his future.

Toney’s Recent Season

Despite a challenging 2023/24 season, where Toney made just 17 appearances for Brentford due to a lengthy ban, he managed to make a substantial impact on the international stage. England’s run to the Euro 2024 final showcased Toney’s talent and solidified his reputation as a top striker.

Thomas Frank’s latest comments underline the club’s stance on Toney. They value him highly and are not eager to let him go without adequate compensation. For clubs like Arsenal, Tottenham, and Chelsea, securing Toney would mean not just meeting Brentford’s demands but also convincing the player that their ambitions align with his own.