Report: Transfer Window Heats Up As Man City Icons Linked with Saudi Switch

Kevin De Bruyne’s Potential Move to Saudi Arabia: A Closer Look

De Bruyne’s Uncertain Future

Kevin De Bruyne’s future at Manchester City has been a hot topic recently. According to talkSPORT, the Belgian midfielder has not agreed terms with Saudi Arabian club Al Ittihad despite rumours of a potential move. While personal terms were reportedly finalised, talkSPORT clarifies that a deal isn’t close to happening at present.

Saudi Arabian Interest

Saudi Arabia has shown significant interest in De Bruyne, with the Premier League champions likely demanding around £100 million for one of their greatest ever players. De Bruyne is in the final year of his City contract, and Saudi clubs seem willing to wait until he is available on a free transfer next summer if necessary.

Potential Switch to Al Hilal

Interestingly, De Bruyne might favour a switch to Al Hilal if he decides to move to Saudi Arabia. This preference stems from Al Hilal’s role as the Club World Cup representatives for the Gulf nation in 2025, making them a more attractive option.

Ederson Also in the Mix

De Bruyne’s teammate, Ederson, has also attracted interest from Saudi clubs. Al Ittihad, home to stars like Karim Benzema, N’Golo Kante, and Fabinho, are considering a bid for the Brazilian goalkeeper. Ederson was previously linked with Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr, who have since withdrawn their interest after a £25 million bid was rejected.

The Cost of Landing Ederson

Any club interested in acquiring Ederson will need to pay over £30 million. Like De Bruyne, Ederson is in the final year of his City contract, making his future uncertain. Al Ittihad has also shown interest in West Ham’s Alphonse Areola, but no formal approach has been made.

The Guardiola Era at Manchester City

De Bruyne and Ederson have been pivotal in Manchester City’s success under Pep Guardiola. Their tenure at the club has seen them win six Premier League titles, two FA Cups, four Carabao Cups, and a Champions League. Additionally, they secured a Super Cup and Club World Cup last season, along with two Community Shields.

Moussa Diaby’s Expected Move

In related news, Al Ittihad is set to complete the signing of Moussa Diaby from Aston Villa. TalkSPORT reports that a five-year deal has been agreed for the French forward, with a package close to £60 million. Diaby is expected to undergo a medical soon, solidifying his move to the 2022/23 Saudi Pro League champions.

Aston Villa’s Busy Transfer Window

Aston Villa has been active in the transfer market, making seven signings, including Ian Maatsen from Chelsea and Jaden Philogene from Hull. The Villans are gearing up for Champions League football next season after finishing fourth in the Premier League.

Our View – EPL Index

The news of potential moves for De Bruyne and Ederson is both exciting and nerve-wracking. These players have been instrumental in our recent successes, and their departure would leave a significant void. However, it’s thrilling to see the club attracting such high-profile interest from abroad. De Bruyne’s potential move to Saudi Arabia indicates the growing influence and allure of the Saudi Pro League. It’s a testament to his outstanding abilities that clubs are willing to wait until next summer to secure his services.

On the flip side, there’s a sense of scepticism. The reported interest in both De Bruyne and Ederson from Saudi clubs could be a tactic to unsettle our key players ahead of crucial seasons. While the financial incentives are massive, the Premier League offers a competitive edge and a chance to continue competing at the highest level. Losing these stars could disrupt our momentum, and replacing them would be no easy feat.

In conclusion, while the rumours of De Bruyne and Ederson moving to Saudi Arabia swirl, their current focus remains on Manchester City. The coming months will be crucial in determining their futures, but for now, City fans can enjoy watching two of the best players in the world donning the Sky Blue.