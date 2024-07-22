Report: Ten Hag Is Keeping Faith in Midfielder Despite Tottenham and Fulham Interest

Scott McTominay’s Future at Manchester United: Erik ten Hag’s Perspective

Manchester United Midfielder in High Demand

Erik ten Hag has made it clear he has no intention of parting ways with Scott McTominay amidst the latest rumors regarding the Scottish midfielder’s future at Manchester United. The 27-year-old, who was subject to a failed bid from West Ham last summer, has also attracted interest from Fulham, Galatasaray, and Tottenham, report The Evening Standard.

McTominay’s Impressive Performance

McTominay, a product of United’s academy, had a noteworthy season, starting in 27 matches and becoming the club’s joint-third highest scorer with 10 goals after being moved into a more advanced role. Additionally, he contributed significantly to Scotland’s successful Euro 2024 qualifying campaign with seven goals.

Ten Hag is resolute in his belief that McTominay, who is under contract until next summer, remains a crucial part of his squad for the upcoming season. “We have very good players so there will always be an interest from other clubs,” said Ten Hag when questioned about McTominay’s future. He further added, “When you score 10 goals in a season and also perform very good for Scotland, then there will be an interest.”

Ten Hag’s Plans for McTominay

Despite the interest from other clubs, Ten Hag emphasised the importance of retaining McTominay. “But we want to keep him because he is a very important player for our squad. What he can contribute, as we saw last season once we had our sixes available, he could play in a more advanced role and he is a highly interesting player for our team.”

Ten Hag’s vision for McTominay is clear: he sees the versatile midfielder as an asset who can adapt to different roles and bring value to the team’s dynamics.

Summer Signings Bolster United’s Squad

Ten Hag has already strengthened his squad this summer with the acquisitions of 18-year-old French defender Leny Yoro and Dutch international striker Joshua Zirkzee from Bologna. Yoro made his debut in a friendly against Rangers in Edinburgh, showcasing a mature performance despite having only one training session.

The manager expressed his enthusiasm for Yoro’s potential. “For the first time, with only one training session, it was a very mature performance,” he remarked. “That’s the way we saw him when we scouted him. It’s great to have him and he’s very young for a centre-back. There is a lot to come but you can see already that he has great potential.”

Ten Hag is optimistic about the future with these new additions. “We have Yoro in, we have Zirkzee in, we have two highly big assets with big potential for the future. But when I say future, the future starts today,” he asserted.

United’s Ambitious Vision

Reflecting on Manchester United’s recent endeavors, Ten Hag praised the club’s proactive approach. “We want to have a strong squad, as strong as possible and I think at this moment the football leadership is on the front foot,” he stated. “That’s what clubs like Man United should do and so we are very pleased that we have done business.”

Ten Hag’s own future at the club was secured with a one-year contract extension until 2026, following an eighth-place finish in the Premier League last season. The manager, who has won a trophy in each of his two seasons at United, remains hopeful about the club’s prospects if they can achieve greater consistency.

“This club didn’t win trophies, before I came, for six years,” Ten Hag highlighted. “In two years, after Guardiola (at Manchester City), we won the most trophies in English football, so we are in a strong position.”

Our View – EPL Index

The confidence Erik ten Hag has shown in Scott McTominay is reassuring. His impressive performance last season, both for United and Scotland, proves he is a valuable asset to the team. Ten Hag’s vision of McTominay playing a more advanced role is exciting, as it highlights his versatility and potential to contribute even more goals in the upcoming season.

Moreover, the addition of young talents like Leny Yoro and Joshua Zirkzee indicates a bright future for the club. Ten Hag’s proactive approach in the transfer market is commendable, and it’s reassuring to see the club investing in players with significant potential. This blend of experience and youth could be the key to Manchester United’s success in the coming years.

Overall, Ten Hag’s commitment to building a strong squad and his confidence in McTominay’s abilities make me optimistic about United’s prospects. The upcoming season holds great promise, and I can’t wait to see how the team performs with these exciting new additions.