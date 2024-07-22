Report: Discover Nottingham Forest’s Bold Pre-Season Changes

Nottingham Forest: Pre-Season Insights, New Signings, and Nuno’s Adjustments

As Nottingham Forest gear up for their third consecutive Premier League season, the squad’s training camp in Spain exudes a sense of quiet confidence. While no one is getting ahead of themselves, there’s a palpable belief that this season will be a marked improvement, steering clear of another relegation battle.

New Signings: Anderson’s Astute Addition

Nottingham Forest’s acquisition of Elliot Anderson from Newcastle has turned heads. Newcastle manager Eddie Howe expressed his disappointment over losing the talented midfielder, underscoring Anderson’s value. The official fee of £35 million, effectively around £15 million with the inclusion of goalkeeper Odi Vlachodimos in the deal, seems a shrewd investment.

Anderson’s versatility is a key asset. Capable of playing as a No. 10, a traditional No. 8, or even on the left wing, he adds flexibility to Forest’s midfield. Last season, despite a lower back fracture, Anderson made 26 appearances for Newcastle, proving he’s more than just a fringe player. His former manager Joey Barton even likened his composure in the penalty area to that of Diego Maradona, though that might be a touch hyperbolic.

Forest fans and management alike are excited about Anderson’s potential immediate impact. His own enthusiasm is clear: “You see those names before you come in, and you want to add to that list. Even in training, playing with those players, you can tell you link together well. They are the sort of players you want to be playing with. It’s exciting to play with them,” says Anderson.

Full-Back Options: Emerging Talents

Eric Moreira, another new signing, is one for the future. At just 18 years old, his experience at St Pauli was limited, but his performances in Germany’s under-17 side, with whom he won both the European Championship and World Cup in 2023, are promising. Moreira’s versatility, able to play as a right-back, wing-back, winger, or forward, makes him a valuable asset.

Against Chesterfield, Moreira’s attacking prowess was evident, showcasing his pace and potential. Meanwhile, Omar Richards’ second-half performance against Sunderland was a revelation. Returning from a loan spell at Olympiacos, Richards scored a stunning goal, a reminder of the potential he showed when Forest signed him from Bayern Munich for £8 million.

Richards’ journey has been fraught with injuries, preventing him from making his debut for Forest. His pre-season form suggests he could finally make a significant impact this season.

Sangare: Ready to Shine

Ibrahim Sangare, last summer’s marquee signing, appears to be hitting his stride. Sangare’s first season was marred by illness and fatigue, but his recent performances suggest a sharper, more dynamic presence in midfield. His goal against Chesterfield, a well-executed far-post header, hints at his growing confidence.

Forest’s midfield, with Sangare, Anderson, Ryan Yates, Nico Dominguez, and Danilo, looks well-rounded and robust. There is hope that Sangare, much like Orel Mangala before him, will find his form in his second season and become a central figure in Forest’s campaign.

Nuno’s Tactical Adjustments

Nuno Espirito Santo’s tactical tweaks have been evident in Forest’s pre-season friendlies. The team has adopted a more aggressive pressing game, with a noticeable urgency in their passing and counter-attacks. This proactive approach has seen Forest pose a real threat on the break.

Commentator Julian Bennett aptly described Forest’s counter-attacking potential as “frightening”. Last season, under Steve Cooper, Forest struggled to capitalise on their attacking talents. Nuno’s tenure, beginning in December, brought a more positive mentality, with the team scoring 49 goals at a rate of 1.28 per game, an improvement on their previous season’s average.

Nuno aims to bolster his squad further, targeting another winger and forward, including Palmeiras’ 17-year-old winger Riquelme Fillipi. The pre-season glimpses suggest that Forest’s attacking prowess could be more effectively harnessed this season.

Nottingham Forest’s pre-season has provided valuable insights into their new signings and tactical adjustments. Elliot Anderson’s arrival promises creativity and versatility in midfield, while Eric Moreira and Omar Richards offer exciting options in defence. Ibrahim Sangare’s resurgence and Nuno’s tactical tweaks indicate a more dynamic and proactive Forest side. As the new season approaches, the mood in the Forest camp is one of cautious optimism, with the potential for a successful campaign.