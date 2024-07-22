Revealed: The Legend’s Call That Convinced a £52 Star to Join Man United

Ferdinand’s Influence Key to Manchester United Signing Leny Yoro

Manchester United have secured the highly sought-after Leny Yoro, thanks in part to the persuasive influence of legendary defender Rio Ferdinand.

Yoro’s Decision Amid European Interest

This summer, Yoro was a target for several top European clubs, including Real Madrid. However, he ultimately chose Manchester United, penning a five-year contract in a £52 million move from French club Lille. Ferdinand’s involvement played a crucial role in this decision.

🚨Leny Yoro on Rio Ferdinand: “First of all, I was really impressed to speak with him and, yeah, we spoke like 10 minutes about Man United, so he helped me a lot to make my choice. It was really an honour to speak with him.” pic.twitter.com/WSizcTBkwT — 𝗧𝗲𝗻 𝗛𝗮𝗴’𝘀 𝗥𝗲𝗱𝘀 ✍🏼🇳🇱 (@TenHagBall_) July 22, 2024

Ferdinand’s Direct Approach

Rio Ferdinand reached out to Yoro via social media, offering him a warm welcome to Old Trafford. The 18-year-old Yoro, speaking to the club’s in-house media, revealed that Ferdinand had taken a more direct approach. “Two weeks ago, he called me,” Yoro said. “We spoke for 10 minutes about Man United, so he helped me a lot to make my choice.”

Ferdinand emphasised the club’s storied history and the commitment required. “He mainly spoke about the club and what it’s like. That this is a historic club with a big story, and if I go there I need to fight for the club, to be ready, because this is the biggest club in the world. It was really good to speak about this.”

Impressive Pre-Season Debut

Yoro made an impressive debut in the pre-season victory over Rangers at Murrayfield. His performance highlighted similarities to Ferdinand’s playing style, who joined United for £29.1 million from Leeds 22 years ago.

Defender with Vision

Yoro’s self-assessment mirrors the qualities that Ferdinand exhibited during his career. “The football of today, you need to read the game,” Yoro said. “You need to understand the opponent and I try really to be focused on that. After that, I’m really comfortable with the ball. You know, I’m not afraid to play.”

This insight into Yoro’s mindset suggests he has the potential to become a key player for Manchester United, following in the footsteps of the great Rio Ferdinand.