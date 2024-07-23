Arsenal’s New Star: Arteta Confirms £34m Deal For Defender Is Close

Arsenal Close to Signing Riccardo Calafiori

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has confirmed the club’s pursuit of Italy defender Riccardo Calafiori, as they aim to bolster “certain positions” ahead of the new season. The 22-year-old Bologna player, valued at around £34m, is expected to join the Gunners shortly.

Progress in Transfer Talks

Speaking in Los Angeles at the commencement of Arsenal’s three-match US tour, Arteta shared with reporters that there was “no update” on the Calafiori deal. However, sources indicate that negotiations are advancing positively and a conclusion is near.

Strengthening Central Midfield

Arteta is also targeting reinforcements in central midfield, striving to surpass the team’s performances of the past two seasons where they finished runners-up to Manchester City. “We have to,” he asserted, in response to whether improvement is necessary. “When you are so close you want to grab it. Perfection in this league requires different standards when you relate that word to winning the Premier League and that is what we have to do.”

Pre-Season Preparations

The Gunners are gradually reassembling for pre-season, having returned to London after fixtures against Bournemouth, Manchester United, and Liverpool. Key players like Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka, who were involved in England’s Euro 2024 campaign, will join later, with their tournament commitments concluding on 14 July.

Bukayo Saka’s Growth

Saka’s heroics in the Euro 2024 quarter-finals, scoring a decisive penalty against Switzerland, were a standout moment, erasing the painful memories of his miss in the previous final against Italy. “I was very nervous,” Arteta admitted. “What happened a few years ago plays back in your mind but he showed a lot of guts and determination and composure to take it the way he did.”

Arteta praised Saka’s continuous development, highlighting his growing importance to both Arsenal and the national team. “Bukayo’s role is constantly growing and evolving, he is a super important player for us and one of the main players for the national team.”