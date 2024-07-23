Report: Could £70m Star Replace De Bruyne at Manchester City?

Manchester City Eye Eberechi Eze Amid Kevin De Bruyne Uncertainty

Manchester City are reportedly considering a move for Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze, following growing speculation around the future of their star midfielder, Kevin De Bruyne report The Guardian. With De Bruyne’s contract set to expire in a year and Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad showing keen interest, City are weighing their options for a potential successor.

De Bruyne’s Tempting Offer

Kevin De Bruyne, the heartbeat of City’s midfield, admitted last month that he could be tempted to leave City due to the “incredible money” on offer in the Saudi Pro League. Despite weekend reports suggesting he has agreed on a contract with the team recently managed by Laurent Blanc, these claims appear to be unfounded. Nonetheless, the uncertainty surrounding De Bruyne’s future has prompted City to look at possible replacements.

Eze as a Potential Replacement

Pep Guardiola, known for his tactical acumen, sees Eze as a suitable candidate to fill De Bruyne’s boots. Eze, who made three substitute appearances for England at Euro 2024, has been on City’s radar for some time. Guardiola reportedly rates the 26-year-old highly, and City almost made a move for him last summer before opting to sign Matheus Nunes from Wolves for around £50m.

Palace’s Determination to Retain Eze

Crystal Palace, however, are determined to retain their star player, especially after selling Michael Olise to Bayern Munich. Eze’s contract, signed last November, runs for another three years and includes a release clause with a minimum fee of £60m. The total cost, including add-ons, could rise to £70m.

Eze’s stellar performances have not only caught City’s attention but also that of Arsenal and Tottenham. Whether these clubs can meet the hefty fee remains to be seen, particularly given the Premier League’s financial sustainability rules. Arsenal, currently closing in on a deal for Riccardo Calafiori, might find it challenging to secure Eze under these constraints.

Potential Transfers Involving Palace

Palace themselves are active in the transfer market, showing interest in Arsenal’s Emile Smith Rowe amidst competition from Fulham. Their bid for Ismaïla Sarr was rejected by Marseille, while Southampton’s £12m offer for Jesurun Rak-Sakyi has been turned down, with Palace preferring a loan move for the 21-year-old forward.

Our View – EPL Index

Manchester City fans must be excited, the prospect of Manchester City signing Eberechi Eze brings a mix of anticipation and skepticism. On one hand, Eze’s dynamic style and creativity make him an appealing replacement for De Bruyne. His performances for Palace and his brief but impactful appearances for England demonstrate his potential to excel at a top club like City.

However, the financial implications of such a move cannot be ignored. With a potential cost of up to £70m, it’s a significant investment, especially given the current financial constraints within the Premier League. For clubs like Arsenal and Tottenham, the challenge is even greater, balancing the need for reinforcements with the sustainability rules.

For Palace fans, retaining Eze would be a huge statement of intent, especially after losing Olise. Eze’s presence is pivotal to their attacking prowess, and losing him could have a substantial impact. Conversely, acquiring players like Smith Rowe and Sarr could inject new energy into the squad, provided these moves materialize.

Ultimately, the ongoing transfer saga around Eze highlights the complexities and high stakes of the Premier League transfer market. Fans of all clubs involved are watching closely, eager to see how their teams navigate these challenging waters.