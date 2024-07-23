Key Players Missing from Tottenham’s Pre-Season Tour Squad

Tottenham’s Pre-Season Tour Squad Confirmed

Key Matches in Japan and Korea

Tottenham Hotspur have announced their squad for the upcoming pre-season tour of Japan and Korea. This tour includes exciting fixtures against top teams such as Vissel Kobe in Tokyo on Saturday and a clash with the K-League All Stars XI in Seoul on Wednesday.

Bayern Munich Showdown and New Arrivals

Ange Postecoglou’s squad is set for a thrilling encounter against Bayern Munich in Seoul on Saturday, August 3. The squad features new signings Archie Gray and Lucas Bergvall, with the latter recovering well from a minor injury sustained in the 2-0 victory over QPR at Loftus Road last Saturday. Despite being forced off during the first half, Postecoglou has played down any major injury concerns.

Players Rejoining Post-Tournament

Several key players, including Rodrigo Bentancur, Giovani Lo Celso, Cristian Romero, and Micky van de Ven, will join the squad later, having participated in the Copa America and Euro 2024. Additionally, Radu Dragusin, who showcased his talent for Romania in Germany this summer, will join the squad in Korea.

Bryan Gil and Sergio Reguilon Absent

Tottenham has confirmed that Bryan Gil and Sergio Reguilon will not be part of the pre-season tour. Both players have been granted permission to explore prospective transfer opportunities. Last season, Gil made only two league starts, while Reguilon spent his time on loan at Manchester United and Brentford.

Fraser Forster and Squad Details

Fraser Forster will remain at the club’s training ground, focusing on regaining fitness following a fractured foot last season.

Tottenham Squad for Pre-Season Tour 2024-25

Goalkeepers : Guglielmo Vicario, Alfie Whiteman, Luca Gunter, Brandon Austin

: Guglielmo Vicario, Alfie Whiteman, Luca Gunter, Brandon Austin Defenders : Emerson Royal, Pedro Porro, Djed Spence, Archie Gray, Ben Davies, Destiny Udogie, Radu Dragusin (Korea only), Ashley Phillips

: Emerson Royal, Pedro Porro, Djed Spence, Archie Gray, Ben Davies, Destiny Udogie, Radu Dragusin (Korea only), Ashley Phillips Midfielders : Lucas Bergvall, Yves Bissouma, Pape Matar Sarr, Oliver Skipp, George Abbott, Alfie Devine, Tyrese Hall, James Maddison

: Lucas Bergvall, Yves Bissouma, Pape Matar Sarr, Oliver Skipp, George Abbott, Alfie Devine, Tyrese Hall, James Maddison Forwards: Jamie Donley, Will Lankshear, Mikey Moore, Dane Scarlett, Brennan Johnson, Richarlison, Heung-min Son, Manor Solomon, Timo Werner, Alejo Veliz, Dejan Kulusevski

This comprehensive squad aims to fine-tune their preparations ahead of the 2024-25 Premier League season, bringing excitement and anticipation for Tottenham fans around the globe.