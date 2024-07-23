Report: Major Changes at Rangers as Top Players Set to Exit

Rangers are bracing for a transformative transfer window under Philippe Clement as the club looks to revamp its squad amid ongoing financial constraints. TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal that negotiations are in progress with several first-team stars, and the next few weeks could witness significant departures from Ibrox.

Key Departures on the Horizon

Philippe Clement has been transparent about the necessity for player sales to fund new signings. Despite having secured deals for six new players, the manager emphasises the need for further financial flexibility. TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Gillan, reports that club captain James Tavernier, one of Rangers’ most pivotal players, is nearing a move to Turkish side Trabzonspor. This potential transfer signals a significant shift in the club’s dynamics.

“TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal that negotiations are ongoing with a number of their first-team stars and the next few weeks could see several leave the club,” underscores the gravity of the situation at Rangers.

The Untouchable Butland

Among the flurry of potential exits, goalkeeper Jack Butland stands out as the only player deemed ‘not for sale.’ Rangers have set a steep asking price for the England international, with insiders confident that no club will meet their demands. This decision underscores Butland’s importance to the team’s future plans.

Defensive Exodus

The defensive line is also set for a shake-up. Conor Goldson, a key figure at the back, is on the verge of departing for the Cypriot Premier League, having boarded a flight to Cyprus on Monday. Goldson’s exit will significantly reduce the wage bill, creating room for new acquisitions.

“Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Fraser (Fletcher) Gillan that club captain James Tavernier, arguably their most important player, is close to leaving Ibrox amid talks with Turkish side Trabzonspor,” highlights the ongoing strategic reshuffle at the club.

Wright’s Championship Interest

Rangers winger Scott Wright has attracted serious interest from the Championship, with Sheffield Wednesday leading the charge. The 26-year-old’s potential departure follows provisional talks between his agents and the Championship club, although an official bid is yet to materialize.

“TEAMtalk understands that Rangers winger Scott Wright has serious interest from the Championship and is also likely to leave in the coming weeks,” illustrates the broad spectrum of player movements anticipated this summer.

Rebuilding Amid Challenges

Rangers have already seen an exodus of players, including John Lundstram, Borna Barisic, Ryan Jack, John McLaughlin, Robbie McCrorie, and Kemar Roofe. Clement faces the formidable task of rebuilding a squad capable of challenging Celtic, who have dominated the Scottish Premiership for the past three seasons. The manager’s strategy involves patiently identifying and signing players with significant sell-on value, ensuring both immediate impact and future financial benefit.

The ongoing behind-the-scenes work hints at a frenetic final push to assemble a team poised for a title challenge and Champions League qualification.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

This wave of player movements invokes a mix of apprehension and optimism. On one hand, the departure of stalwarts like James Tavernier and Conor Goldson raises concerns about losing leadership and defensive solidity. Tavernier’s potential exit, in particular, feels like the end of an era given his pivotal role and influence on and off the pitch.

However, the necessity for financial prudence and strategic signings is understandable. The departure of high-wage earners creates an opportunity to bring in fresh talent capable of reigniting the team’s competitive edge. The emphasis on players with sell-on value is a prudent approach, balancing immediate performance with long-term financial stability.

The unwavering stance on Jack Butland’s retention is a reassuring move, ensuring stability between the posts. Yet, the success of this overhaul hinges on the quality of the incoming players and their ability to gel quickly with the existing squad.