Report: City Holds Firm, West Ham Keeper Next on Saudi Radar

In a significant development for Manchester City fans, Ederson looks set to remain at the Etihad Stadium despite intense interest from Al-Ittihad. According to an exclusive report by TEAMtalk, the Saudi club has turned its attention to West Ham’s Alphonse Areola after failing to meet City’s demands for the Brazilian shot-stopper.

Saudi Interest in Premier League Goalkeepers

Manchester City’s steadfastness in their valuation of Ederson has put a stop to any potential transfer to the Saudi Pro League. Despite an agreement on personal terms with the Saudi Public Investment Fund, who negotiated on behalf of both Al-Ittihad and Al-Nassr, Ederson’s future remains in Manchester. As TEAMtalk reported, “Sources have informed TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Rudy Galetti that Al-Ittihad attempted to negotiate a better price for the shot-stopper after Al-Nassr left the race.”

However, the €50m (£42.1m) price tag set by the Cityzens has proved to be a stumbling block. Al-Nassr withdrew from negotiations last week, and now Al-Ittihad have also backed off, pivoting their focus to other targets, most notably Alphonse Areola of West Ham.

Areola: The New Target

With Ederson off the table, Al-Ittihad’s sights are now set on Areola. The West Ham goalkeeper, who has impressed in the Premier League, is seen as a viable alternative. TEAMtalk revealed, “We can exclusively reveal that a new name has been added to the Saudi side’s goalkeeper shortlist – West Ham star Alphonse Areola.”

Areola, who made 31 appearances for the Hammers last season, has established himself as the first-choice keeper. Despite missing a few games due to injury, his performances have drawn attention from several clubs. Al-Ittihad face a challenging task, though, as West Ham are reluctant to part with their number one keeper, especially given his contract running until 2027.

The Broader Picture

Al-Ittihad’s interest in Premier League players doesn’t end with Ederson and Areola. They are also eyeing moves for Lucas Paqueta, Mohammed Kudus, and Nayef Aguerd from West Ham. The Saudi club’s ambition to strengthen their squad with high-profile signings is clear, but whether they can convince West Ham to sell their key players remains to be seen.

The potential acquisition of Areola is part of a broader strategy by Saudi clubs to lure top talent from Europe. Al-Ittihad’s interest in Atletico Madrid’s Jan Oblak, Real Madrid’s Andriy Lunin, and Real Sociedad’s Alex Remiro further underscores their determination to secure a high-caliber goalkeeper.

Future Implications

For Manchester City, retaining Ederson is a significant boost. His importance to the team cannot be overstated, and losing him would have necessitated a search for a world-class replacement. TEAMtalk’s report highlights the resolve of City to keep their key players, reflecting the club’s ambitions both domestically and in Europe.

Our View – EPL Index / Anfield Index Analysis

The news that Ederson is staying is incredibly reassuring. His presence between the sticks has been pivotal to City’s success in recent years, and the idea of losing him to a Saudi club was unsettling. The fact that City held firm on their valuation and did not budge under pressure from Al-Ittihad speaks volumes about their commitment to maintaining a top-tier squad.

The situation with Areola could be more concerning. While it’s encouraging that the club is determined to keep hold of their star goalkeeper, the relentless interest from Al-Ittihad is a reminder of the financial power wielded by Saudi clubs. If Areola were to leave, it would not only weaken West Ham’s defense but also force them into the transfer market to find a suitable replacement, potentially disrupting their preparations for the upcoming season.