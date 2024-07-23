Preview: Arsenal Face Bournemouth in Friendly Test with Premier League Season on the Horizon

Arsenal vs Bournemouth: Pre-Season Friendly Preview

Arsenal are set to clash with Premier League counterparts Bournemouth in a pre-season friendly that promises to be an intriguing encounter. The game will unfold on a balmy Wednesday night at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California, providing both teams with crucial preparation ahead of the upcoming season.

Kick-off Details and Viewing Options

Scheduled for a 7:30 pm local time kick-off, fans in the UK will need to set their alarms early, with the game starting at 3:30 am BST. Those eager to catch every pass and tackle can stream the match live via Arsenal.com and the official Arsenal app for a fee of £4.99, with coverage commencing at 2:30 am BST. Alternatively, Bournemouth supporters can tune into the action through afcbTV, where a match pass is priced at £5.

Squad Updates and Strategic Formations

As the Gunners continue their summer tour across the USA, they do so without a few key players. Gabriel Magalhaes, Gabriel Martinelli, and Kai Havertz are set to join Mikel Arteta’s squad only after this fixture. Despite the absences, Arsenal’s lineup will include new talents like Tommy Setford and Lucas Nygaard, alongside a host of promising youngsters.

On the other hand, Bournemouth’s squad features several players fresh from their international duties at Euro 2024 and the Copa America. However, they will miss the services of Luis Sinisterra and Enes Unal due to a foot injury. The Cherries have been in fine form under Andoni Iraola, and they’ll be looking to further their tactical cohesion against a top-tier side like Arsenal.

Anticipating the Action

Arsenal, fresh from a near title win last season, will be keen to lay down a marker on their US tour. While not at their full-strength, they possess enough quality and depth to pose a serious challenge to Bournemouth, who are building on an impressive 12th-place finish under Iraola’s astute management. Despite the unpredictable nature of pre-season fixtures, Arsenal will be hoping for a victory to boost morale and cohesion ahead of more daunting fixtures against Liverpool and Manchester United.

Historical Head-to-Head

When it comes to previous encounters, Arsenal have dominated this fixture, boasting a significant advantage over Bournemouth. The teams have met 16 times in competitive action, with Bournemouth’s sole victory coming back in January 2018. Since then, Arsenal have reasserted their superiority, including a couple of emphatic wins last season, both at the Emirates and away.

Arsenal will be raring to go on their US tour as they look to rebound from last season’s heartbreaking title near-miss.

While they are not at full-strength in California and Bournemouth are now a real force to be reckoned with under Iraola, they will relish the chance to make a winning start ahead of huge matches against Liverpool and Manchester United.

The Gunners have well and truly had the Cherries’ number in recent times and though pre-season games are notoriously unpredictable, we’re expecting a familiar scoreline to emerge here.

This friendly is more than just a preparatory game; it’s a chance for both teams to refine their strategies and integrate their squads as they gear up for the demands of the Premier League. As such, fans can expect a competitive match filled with tactical experiments and emerging talents looking to stake their claim.