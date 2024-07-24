Enzo Fernandez’s Return: Maresca Speaks Out on Situation

Enzo Maresca Confident in Smooth Return for Enzo Fernandez at Chelsea

Chelsea Prepares for Fernandez’s Return

The Chelsea squad is bracing for the return of midfielder Enzo Fernandez as they gear up for their pre-season tour next week. Despite recent controversies, head coach Enzo Maresca remains unfazed, expressing confidence that Fernandez’s reintegration into the team will be seamless.

Fernandez recently found himself at the centre of a storm after being accused of “uninhibited racism” by his teammate Wesley Fofana. The accusation followed a live-streamed incident where Fernandez shared an offensive song from Argentina’s team bus after their Copa America victory over Colombia. Fernandez, who was on holiday post-tournament, issued a public apology and reached out personally to the squad to express his remorse.

Maresca’s Assurance on Team Unity

Fernandez is scheduled to join the Chelsea squad in America on July 29, marking his first face-to-face interaction with teammates since the incident. Despite the potential for tension, Maresca remains optimistic. When questioned about possible internal conflicts, he responded, “I don’t think so to be honest. At the end, they are all human beings. There is no bad intention from any one of them. I don’t think when Enzo is back, we will have any problems. The player and club clarified the situation.”

Maresca praised Fernandez for his apology, stating, “It’s great the player did the statement to apologise. The club did the same. There is not something to add to the situation. It’s clear and clarified.”

Club’s Official Response

Chelsea have taken formal steps to address the incident, releasing a statement last week that they have initiated an internal disciplinary procedure. This move aims to ensure all team members understand the gravity of the situation and the club’s stance on such matters.

Team’s Support and Moving Forward

Reece James, the Chelsea captain under former head coach Mauricio Pochettino, emphasised the importance of moving past the incident. He shared his perspective, stating, “It’s obviously a really difficult situation. I think Enzo (Fernandez) quickly acknowledged he did wrong, put his hand up and apologised to the club, the team and the people offended.”

James also noted that he has had discussions with Fernandez and other involved parties, though he emphasised the need for privacy regarding those conversations. “I have spoken to Enzo and everyone involved but those conversations have to stay in house. He hasn’t arrived yet so I don’t know if there is anything to amend. I hope everyone will be on the same page and we can move on from the situation.”

As Chelsea looks forward to the upcoming season, the focus will be on unity and performance. The swift handling of the Fernandez incident by both the player and the club demonstrates a commitment to maintaining harmony and professionalism within the squad.