Report: Ex-United Keeper Training Intensifies Amid Club Search

David de Gea, a name synonymous with goalkeeping excellence, has been out of the football spotlight for over a year following his unexpected departure from Manchester United. Guillermo Rai of The Athletic recently shed light on De Gea’s journey since leaving Old Trafford, detailing his activities and future prospects.

De Gea’s Departure from Manchester United

De Gea’s exit from Manchester United was as surprising as it was sudden. After making 545 appearances over 12 years, the club’s decision to retract a previously agreed contract extension left fans and De Gea himself in shock. According to The Athletic, “De Gea realised he missed football and started working towards a return,” marking a significant shift in his post-United narrative.

Life After Manchester United

In the initial months after his departure, De Gea grappled with the idea of retirement. He felt disillusioned, especially with manager Erik ten Hag and the then-football director, John Murtough, whom he blamed for his exit. However, De Gea’s passion for the game soon reignited. He stayed in Manchester and began training rigorously three to four times a week with a goalkeeping coach recommended by Richard Hartis, who was at United until recently.

Training and Interests

De Gea has been meticulous about maintaining his fitness, combining physical training with goalkeeper-specific drills. He has also indulged in padel, a sport he loves, dedicating several hours each week to it. His commitment to staying match-ready is evident. He has been spotted training at non-League side Altrincham and using facilities in Spain, from the Spanish Football Federation’s facilities in Las Rozas to his hometown of Illescas.

His social media presence has also been a mix of cryptic posts and personal updates, including a notable hourglass emoji posted recently, hinting at imminent news about his future.

Future Prospects

According to The Athletic, De Gea is close to securing a new club, with offers from Saudi Arabia, the United States, and Italy on the table. “This week, we reported in the Transfer DealSheet that he is nearing a return to football after being presented with several options,” states the article. His preference is clear: a club and city that offer stability for his family.

Despite offers, De Gea has been patient, waiting for the right opportunity. He no longer sees retirement as an option and is determined to return to elite football. Those close to him confirm he is fit, motivated, and ready for the next chapter.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

The latest updates on David de Gea have left many Manchester United fans with mixed emotions. On one hand, there is a strong sense of nostalgia and appreciation for De Gea’s contributions to the club. His 12-year tenure at United was marked by incredible saves, two Premier League Golden Glove awards, and moments of brilliance that etched his name in the club’s history.

However, there is also a feeling of unease and confusion. De Gea’s departure felt abrupt and mishandled by the club’s management. His exit, reportedly influenced by disagreements with Erik ten Hag and John Murtough, left a bitter taste. Many fans still question whether the club could have managed the situation better, possibly retaining one of their most loyal and skilled players.

Seeing De Gea without a club for over a year has been unsettling. The notion of him potentially playing for another team, especially outside of Europe or in a different top league, stirs conflicting feelings. While fans want to see him succeed and continue his career, there’s an underlying hope that perhaps, just maybe, a return to Old Trafford could be on the cards.