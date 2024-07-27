Report: Man United Pounce On Transfer Collapse For £16.5m Bayern Star

Manchester United’s Potential Signing: Noussair Mazraoui

What’s Been Said?

In a recent update from Teamtalk, Manchester United are looking to secure the signing of Bayern Munich defender Noussair Mazraoui. This pursuit follows West Ham United’s failed attempt to bring the right-back to the Premier League. Fabrizio Romano has provided insights into the negotiations, indicating that Mazraoui’s transfer fell through due to contract disagreements with West Ham, valued initially at £13.5 million plus £3 million in add-ons.

Teamtalk quotes: “Ten Hag views Mazraoui as someone who can get the best out of right winger Antony, as all three worked together at Dutch giants Ajax.” This highlights the strong link between Mazraoui and Premier League clubs, particularly Manchester United, which are eager to strengthen their squad to challenge the likes of Manchester City, Arsenal, and Liverpool.

Manchester United have already signed Joshua Zirkzee and Leny Yoro, but are looking to add more players to bolster their squad. Mazraoui’s signing is seen as a move to replace Aaron Wan-Bissaka, whose future at Old Trafford is uncertain as he is reportedly eyeing a move to Inter Milan.

The Key Stats

Noussair Mazraoui, a 26-year-old right-back, has an impressive profile. Standing at 1.83m, he has made 19 appearances in the Bundesliga, 5 in the UEFA Champions League, and 1 each in the DFB-Pokal and DFL-Supercup for the 2023-24 season, totalling 29 appearances. With 4 assists in all competitions, Mazraoui has shown his ability to contribute offensively. Internationally, he has been capped 28 times by Morocco, scoring 2 goals.

Mazraoui’s ability to balance defensive duties with attacking contributions makes him an attractive prospect for Manchester United. His performances at Bayern Munich have demonstrated his reliability and versatility on the pitch, making him a key target for the Red Devils.

Compare To Wan-Bissaka

When comparing Noussair Mazraoui to Aaron Wan-Bissaka, the differences are evident. Mazraoui boasts a superior pass completion rate at 88.3% compared to Wan-Bissaka’s 83.5%. This passing proficiency is crucial for Manchester United, who need a right-back capable of initiating attacks from the back. However, Wan-Bissaka excels in defensive challenges, with a tackle success rate of 73.1%, whereas Mazraoui’s is slightly lower at 61.9%. Despite this, Mazraoui’s overall gameplay, especially his attacking capabilities, makes him a valuable asset. Wan-Bissaka, known primarily for his one-on-one defending, offers less in terms of offensive support, which is a key consideration for Erik ten Hag’s strategy.

Likelihood and Fee

According to Transfermarkt, Noussair Mazraoui’s market value stands at €30 million. His current contract with Bayern Munich runs until June 2026, ensuring that any transfer will require a significant financial commitment. Mazraoui’s agent, Rafaela Pimenta, represents both him and Matthijs de Ligt, another potential target for Manchester United.

The failure of West Ham’s bid for Mazraoui opens the door for Manchester United, who need to act swiftly to secure his services. Offloading Wan-Bissaka will be crucial to facilitate this transfer. With a year left on Wan-Bissaka’s contract, Manchester United will need to negotiate effectively to create room for Mazraoui.

Given Mazraoui’s familiarity with Ten Hag’s system from their time at Ajax, this transfer could significantly benefit Manchester United. The agent’s eagerness to finalise a deal following the collapse of the West Ham move adds urgency to the situation. If United can manage the finances and offload Wan-Bissaka, Mazraoui’s addition to the squad looks likely and beneficial.