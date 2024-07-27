Journalist: Ten Hag’s Bold New Approach Transforms Man United Training

Inside Man Utd Training: Ten Hag’s Top-Level Talks, Van Nistelrooy’s Impact, and a Sharp Rashford

Manchester United’s recent training session at UCLA’s Wallis Annenberg Stadium provided a fascinating glimpse into the club’s evolving dynamics under the INEOS regime. The Athletic’s Laurie Whitwell offered an in-depth look into the events, and here we dive into the highlights, focusing on key observations and their implications for the club’s future.

Ten Hag’s Tactical Insights

Erik ten Hag’s hands-on approach was evident throughout the training session. Following the drills, Ten Hag held a debrief with Sir Dave Brailsford, Dan Ashworth, and Jason Wilcox. This immediate feedback loop signifies a shift from previous regimes, emphasizing collaborative decision-making and real-time analysis.

Previously, Manchester United managers maintained a distance from executives regarding football intricacies. Ten Hag’s involvement with the team of sporting and technical directors, brought in by Brailsford, showcases a unified approach aimed at enhancing support structures for the manager. The presence of Ashworth and Wilcox, both staying close to the team, underscores their commitment to fostering a cohesive environment. This new alignment seeks to mend any rifts from last season and promote a renewed sense of unity within the club.

Van Nistelrooy’s Energizing Return

The training session saw the legendary Ruud van Nistelrooy return, much to the delight of fans. Van Nistelrooy, who netted 150 goals in 219 appearances for United, actively participated, shouting instructions and emphasizing energy and commitment.

“Van Nistelrooy — who scored 150 goals in 219 appearances for United — once again wearing the United crest resulted in a low hum of his first name echoing into the blue skies above as fans showed their appreciation. Van Nistelrooy also made lots of noise, shouting instructions from the side of the pitch during two sets of training games. He wanted energy.”

His presence and enthusiasm set a tone of high expectations and accountability. This is critical for instilling a winning mentality and encouraging younger players to rise to the challenge.

Sharp Performances and Tactical Drills

The session featured various tactical drills designed to sharpen the team’s attacking prowess and defensive solidity. Players were split into teams of eight, engaging in possession-based drills and dynamic counter-attacking exercises. These drills were not only about skill but also about instilling a high tempo and quick decision-making under pressure.

“Rashford, in particular, was super sharp. In one move in the first game, he glided past James Scanlon and slotted a left-foot finish into the back of the net. On another occasion, in the second game, he outmuscled his opponent, accelerated away, and scored again. He seemed strong and switched on, afterwards smiling as he signed autographs for fans.”

Marcus Rashford’s performance was a standout. He displayed his sharpness with deft movements and clinical finishes, reminiscent of his best form. Rashford’s ability to glide past defenders and finish with both feet indicates his readiness for the upcoming season.

Other notable performances included Scott McTominay’s clinical finishing and Jadon Sancho’s finesse in front of goal, which echoed his exploits from the previous season. Amad and Antony also impressed with their technical abilities and goal-scoring prowess.

Goalkeeping Innovations

Goalkeeping coach Jelle ten Rouwelaar’s methods were highlighted through Tom Heaton’s insights. Ten Rouwelaar focuses on cognitive drills, enhancing the goalkeepers’ ability to think quickly and adapt to changing situations. This approach is designed to improve their ball control and decision-making under pressure.

“I’ve really enjoyed the sessions, they are different, he works more on cognitive basic calls, where it’s making you think quite a bit,” Heaton said. “So on my first warm-up day, he and I went out for half an hour and it was a lot of opposites. So there’d be a blue cone, a yellow cone, and it was a case of doing the opposite — if he shouts blue you have to go to yellow. Then he passed me the ball and if he said right, it’d be left, and then the progression would be left, left, but the first one wouldn’t be an opposite and the second one would be an opposite.”

This innovative training aims to bring a new dimension to the goalkeepers’ performances, ensuring they are well-prepared for the demands of modern football.

The INEOS Influence

The influence of the INEOS regime is clearly visible in the training sessions. By sticking with Ten Hag and bringing in experienced figures like Ashworth and Wilcox, there is a blend of continuity and fresh perspectives. This strategic approach aims to create a stable yet dynamic environment conducive to success.

INEOS’s strategy contrasts with previous regimes by promoting more involvement and dialogue between the coaching staff and executives. This new structure aims to address past issues and build a stronger, more cohesive unit capable of achieving the club’s lofty ambitions.

Our View – EPL Index / Anfield Index Analysis

This report from Laurie Whitwell should fill Manchester United with optimism for the upcoming season. The synergy between Ten Hag and the new sporting directors is a breath of fresh air. This collaborative approach could be the key to unlocking the team’s potential and addressing the inconsistencies that plagued us last season.

Van Nistelrooy’s return is particularly heartening. His passion and energy are infectious, and seeing a club legend actively involved in training is a massive morale boost. It’s not just about nostalgia; it’s about leveraging his experience and winning mentality to inspire the current squad.

Rashford’s sharpness is a huge positive. If he can maintain this form, we have a genuine game-changer on our hands. His ability to glide past defenders and finish with both feet could be pivotal in our quest for silverware. Additionally, seeing other players like McTominay, Sancho, Amad and Antony stepping up is encouraging. It shows depth and versatility in our attacking options.

The innovative goalkeeping training also stands out. Ten Rouwelaar’s cognitive approach could give our goalkeepers the edge they need in crucial moments. It’s these marginal gains that often make the difference in tight matches.

In summary, this training session reflects a club on the right path. With the right blend of experience, innovation, and passion, Manchester United looks poised for a successful season. Let’s hope this positive momentum translates into performances on the pitch.