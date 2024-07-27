Celtic Challenges Chelsea: How to Watch Live Tonight

Chelsea vs Celtic: How to Watch Tonight’s Pre-Season Friendly

Excitement Builds for Chelsea’s Clash with Celtic

Chelsea’s pre-season tour of the USA takes a thrilling turn tonight as they face off against the reigning Scottish Premiership champions, Celtic. This high-profile friendly match will be held at the iconic 77,000-capacity Notre Dame Stadium in Indiana, providing a grand stage for both teams as they prepare for their respective seasons.

Chelsea’s US Tour Highlights

Chelsea kicked off the Enzo Maresca era with an action-packed friendly against Wrexham in California. The match saw Christopher Nkunku give the Blues an early lead, only for defensive lapses to allow the newly-promoted third-tier side to overturn the score. A late equaliser from Lesley Ugochukwu salvaged a draw in a game that also featured a notable tussle between Levi Colwill and James McClean.

As Chelsea continue their preparations, the focus will be on ironing out these defensive mistakes. The clash against Celtic is set to be a significant test for Maresca’s squad, with Brendan Rodgers’ men in fine form after defeating DC United and Manchester City in their recent pre-season encounters.

Celtic’s Pre-Season Form

Celtic have been impressive in their US tour, showcasing their attacking prowess and tactical discipline. Their victories over DC United and a thrilling seven-goal contest against Manchester City have set a high bar. Rodgers’ side is gearing up for their season opener against Kilmarnock next weekend, and tonight’s match against Chelsea provides a perfect opportunity to fine-tune their strategies.

Where to Watch the Match

TV Channel and Live Stream Options:

Chelsea’s Official Website and App : Live coverage will be available, with a match pass priced at £4.99.

: Live coverage will be available, with a match pass priced at £4.99. Celtic TV’s Pay-Per-View Service: For £8.99, fans can purchase a game pass to watch the action live.

The match kicks off at 4pm local time in Indiana, which translates to 9pm BST for UK viewers.

Preparing for a Thrilling Encounter

Both teams have much to prove as they enter this friendly. For Chelsea, it’s about refining their play under Maresca’s new management and building momentum. For Celtic, it’s a chance to test themselves against a top-tier Premier League side and continue their excellent pre-season form. Fans can expect an entertaining game filled with competitive spirit and high-quality football.