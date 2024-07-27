Watch Man City vs AC Milan Live: How and When

Man City vs AC Milan: Where to Watch and UK Start Time for Pre-Season Friendly

A Heavyweight Clash at Yankee Stadium

Tonight, Manchester City face AC Milan in a pre-season friendly at the iconic Yankee Stadium in New York. This encounter, although a pre-season fixture, promises to be an intriguing clash between two of Europe’s football giants. Fans on both sides will be eager to see how their teams are shaping up ahead of the new season.

Man City’s Pre-Season So Far

Manchester City did not have the most auspicious start to their pre-season tour, suffering a 4-3 defeat to Celtic earlier this week. Despite the loss, Pep Guardiola remains optimistic. He noted positive signs, particularly from the young players who had the chance to showcase their skills on the big stage. Guardiola’s focus remains on integrating new talents and fine-tuning his team’s tactics ahead of the competitive season.

AC Milan’s New Era Under Fonseca

AC Milan, on the other hand, are under new management, with Paulo Fonseca at the helm. The former Lille manager is tasked with closing the gap on their city rivals, Inter, who finished a whopping 19 points ahead in last season’s Serie A race. Milan’s pre-season preparations are crucial as they aim to reclaim their position at the top of Italian football.

How to Watch the Game

For fans in the UK, here’s how you can catch all the action:

The match will be broadcast live on City+, Manchester City’s official streaming service, which requires a subscription. The kick-off is scheduled for 11pm BST.

With both teams looking to build momentum before the season begins, this friendly encounter offers a perfect opportunity to assess their progress. Expect a blend of experienced stars and emerging talents as Guardiola and Fonseca experiment with their squads. Tune in to catch all the excitement live from New York.