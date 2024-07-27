West Ham vs Wolves Tonight: How to Watch the Friendly

How to Watch West Ham vs Wolves: TV Channel, Live Stream, and UK Start Time for Pre-Season Friendly Tonight

Lopetegui’s Reunion with Wolves in Florida

West Ham United’s pre-season preparations reach an exciting juncture tonight as they face Wolves in a friendly match in Florida. This encounter, part of the Stateside Cup, sees Julen Lopetegui’s current side take on his former club at the EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville.

Key Details for Viewing the Match

TV and Streaming Information

TV Channel: For those eager to catch the action, the match will be broadcast live on Premier Sports 2 and Wolves TV. The kick-off is set for midnight UK time.

Live Stream: Fans can also stream the game through the West Ham App and the club’s official website, provided they are subscribers.

Lopetegui’s West Ham Journey So Far

Julen Lopetegui has already had an impactful start at West Ham, guiding the team through two pre-season fixtures. The Hammers played out a draw against Hungarian champions Ferencvaros in Austria, followed by a victory over Dagenham & Redbridge. This match against Wolves marks his first challenge against Premier League opposition since leaving Molineux just before last season began.

The Stateside Cup: Building Momentum

The Stateside Cup offers both teams a valuable opportunity to fine-tune their squads and strategies ahead of the new Premier League season. For West Ham, it’s a chance to build on the tactical foundations Lopetegui has been laying. For Wolves, it’s an opportunity to test their mettle against familiar opposition under the Floridian sun.

Final Thoughts

Tonight’s match promises to be a fascinating spectacle, blending the intrigue of Lopetegui’s reunion with Wolves and the anticipation of top-flight football in a unique setting. Whether watching via TV or streaming, fans of both clubs can look forward to a compelling contest.