Report: Chelsea Agree £36m Double-Deal As Maresca £110m Spending Spree Continues

Chelsea Bolster Squad with Jorgensen and Anselmino Signings

Chelsea have made significant strides in the transfer market, agreeing deals in principle to sign Villarreal goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen and Boca Juniors defender Aaron Anselmino. These additions signal the club’s ambition to reinforce their squad with promising talents.

Jorgensen Set for Medical

The 22-year-old Danish Under-21 international, Filip Jorgensen, is poised to join Chelsea after a £20.7m fee was agreed upon. Expected to sign a seven-year contract until 2031, Jorgensen was a major target for new manager Enzo Maresca, who sought a goalkeeper proficient with the ball at his feet.

Jorgensen’s arrival means he will compete for the number one spot, casting doubt over Djordje Petrovic’s future. Petrovic stepped in admirably for the injured Robert Sanchez last season. Sanchez, who started in Chelsea’s recent 2-2 draw with Wrexham, commented on the upcoming competition: “You never know, but at the moment I am training hard. Another goalkeeper? I know what I can bring to the team, what I can do and I am positive in myself.”

Jorgensen is expected to join Chelsea’s US tour, which includes matches against Celtic, Club America, Manchester City, and Real Madrid.

Chelsea are set to sign two new recruits ✍️ Filip Jorgensen is poised to join from Villarreal, while Aaron Anselmino will arrive from Boca Juniors before heading back to the Argentinian club on loan.#BBCFootball pic.twitter.com/QBSsQp9fY2 — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) July 27, 2024

Anselmino: Future Prospect

Centre-back Aaron Anselmino, 19, joins Chelsea for £15.6m but will remain on loan at Boca Juniors until at least January. Anselmino is seen as a long-term investment, much like Chelsea’s other young South American acquisitions, Ecuadorian Kendry Paez and Brazilian Estevao Willian. He will also sign a seven-year contract until 2031.

The financial aspects of these deals align with Premier League rules, allowing Chelsea to spread the transfer fees over five years in their accounts.

Strategic Summer Spending

These signings will take Chelsea’s summer spending to approximately £110m, offset by around £85m in sales. This strategic investment underscores the club’s commitment to building a robust and competitive squad for the future.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

The excitement around these new signings for Chelsea fans is palpable. Jorgensen’s addition is particularly thrilling. His reputation as a goalkeeper who is comfortable with the ball at his feet aligns perfectly with the modern game’s demands and Enzo Maresca’s tactical vision. His youth, combined with his international experience, makes him a valuable asset who could become a mainstay in Chelsea’s goal for years to come.

Anselmino’s signing, while more of a future prospect, showcases Chelsea’s continued focus on securing young talent from South America. The strategy of buying young, promising players and integrating them gradually into the first team has seen success in the past, and Anselmino could follow this trajectory. His potential, coupled with the experience he will gain by continuing at Boca Juniors, makes him an exciting addition to the Chelsea roster.

The club’s ability to balance significant spending with substantial sales also reflects a smart approach to the transfer market, ensuring financial stability while still acquiring top talents. For Chelsea fans, these moves signal a bright future, combining immediate strength with long-term potential.