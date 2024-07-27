Watch Arsenal vs Man United Live: All You Need to Know

Premier League Rivals Clash in Los Angeles

Arsenal and Manchester United are set to face off in a high-profile pre-season friendly at the impressive SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. This fixture promises to be a thrilling encounter as two of the Premier League’s most storied clubs prepare for the upcoming season.

Mixed Starts to Pre-Season Campaigns

Both Arsenal and Manchester United have experienced mixed fortunes in their pre-season campaigns so far. Arsenal kicked off their preparations with a behind-closed-doors victory over Leyton Orient at their London Colney training base. This was followed by a trip to the United States, where they drew 1-1 with Bournemouth before securing a 5-4 penalty shootout win in Carson, California.

Manchester United, on the other hand, suffered a narrow defeat to Norwegian side Rosenborg, conceding a late winner in Trondheim. However, they quickly bounced back with a convincing 2-0 victory over Scottish giants Rangers at Murrayfield, inspired by the impressive Amad Diallo.

How to Watch Arsenal vs Manchester United

For fans eager to catch this exciting pre-season clash, there are a few options available. The official Arsenal website and app will provide live coverage of the game, with a match pass costing £4.99. Additionally, subscribers can watch the friendly live via MUTV.

Kick-off is scheduled for 5pm local time in Los Angeles, which translates to 1am BST in the early hours of Sunday morning.

A Glimpse of the New Season

While pre-season matches often lack the intensity and stakes of competitive fixtures, they provide valuable opportunities for managers to experiment with tactics and give game time to new signings and emerging talents. For Arsenal, this clash against Manchester United offers a chance to fine-tune their strategies and build momentum ahead of the new season.

Similarly, Manchester United will be looking to assess their squad depth and integrate any new arrivals into the team. These matches are crucial for players aiming to make their mark and secure a place in the starting eleven when the Premier League season kicks off.

Key Players to Watch

Keep an eye on Arsenal’s young talents, who have shown promise in their early pre-season outings. For Manchester United, Amad Diallo has been a standout performer, and fans will be keen to see if he can continue his impressive form against top-tier opposition.