Report: Chelsea Beat Rivals to Sign Young Boca Juniors Defender

Chelsea’s Capture of Aaron Anselmino: A Future Star in the Making

Chelsea have reportedly secured the signing of Boca Juniors’ rising star, Aaron Anselmino. However, the 19-year-old defender won’t be joining the Premier League side until next year, despite the keen interest from European giants Manchester United and Real Madrid.

Anselmino: A Hot Prospect

Aaron Anselmino, a name that has been on Chelsea’s radar for several months, is set to become one of the most promising young defenders in world football. Despite making only ten appearances for Boca Juniors due to a hamstring injury, his potential has attracted attention from top clubs across Europe. Manchester United and Real Madrid were among those vying for his signature, but it appears Chelsea have won the race.

The Deal Details

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea have completed the deal for Anselmino for a sum upwards of £15.5m. The youngster is expected to travel to the United Kingdom on Monday. However, fans will need to be patient, as Anselmino will remain on loan at Boca Juniors until at least January 2025. This move ensures he continues his development in Argentina before making his much-anticipated debut at Stamford Bridge.

🚨🔵 Aaron Anselmino to Chelsea, here we go! Deal just completed for 2005 born Argentinian CB. Details sorted with Boca Juniors, Chelsea will pay package in excess of $20m. Anselmino will travel to UK on Monday. He’s staying at Boca Juniors on loan at least until January. 🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/IfQrmh4Ut8 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 27, 2024

In June, Chelsea initiated talks with the centre-back, who had signed a contract with Boca Juniors until December 2028 earlier this year. His impressive performances have earned high praise from Argentine football legend Juan Roman Riquelme. Riquelme stated, “He [Anselmino] has developed a lot. With the growth, the head that he has and the desire to learn that he shows, he is on his way to being a great footballer. He is going to be a player for the national team. He is going to compete with the centre-backs.”

Chelsea’s Summer Signings

If Anselmino’s transfer is finalised, he will become Chelsea’s eighth signing of the summer. The Blues have already bolstered their squad with the acquisitions of Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall from Leicester City, Marc Guiu from Barcelona, Tosin Adarabioyo from Fulham, Caleb Wiley from Atlanta, Renato Veiga from FC Basel, and Omari Kellyman from Aston Villa. Additionally, they are close to signing Villarreal goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen. This series of signings reflects Chelsea’s strategic planning for the future.