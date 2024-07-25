Report: Newcastle Fights to Keep Star Amid Top Club Interest

Newcastle’s Battle to Retain Anthony Gordon: An Intense Transfer Saga

The High Stakes for Newcastle

In a bid to secure their future ambitions, Newcastle United are reportedly ready to offer a lucrative new contract to one of their top attackers, Anthony Gordon, as TEAMtalk has revealed. With elite clubs like Liverpool and Manchester United circling, the stakes couldn’t be higher for the Magpies.

£100m Price Tag and Potential Move to Merseyside

Reports suggest that a staggering £100m would be required to persuade Newcastle to part ways with the England winger. Concerns have emerged within St James’ Park that Gordon might have been enticed by a potential return to Merseyside, with Arne Slot’s new side showing keen interest.

Newcastle’s Summer Sales and Retention Efforts

Despite selling several players this summer to comply with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules, Newcastle have managed to retain their marquee players. They successfully repelled interest in Alexander Isak, who is swiftly becoming one of Europe’s premier forwards. Additionally, Manchester City’s £80m bid for Bruno Guimaraes, which included potential loan deals for Rico Lewis or Oscar Bobb, has also been held at bay.

A Double Loss Would Be Devastating

However, the prospect of losing both Guimaraes and Gordon in the same window is a nightmare scenario for Newcastle. TT insider Fraser Fletcher (Gillan) has indicated that the club is preparing a new contract offer for Gordon, aiming to secure his services following his stellar debut season at Tyneside.

Gordon’s Breakthrough Season

Anthony Gordon enjoyed a breakthrough season last term, netting 11 goals and providing 10 assists in 35 Premier League appearances. His development under Eddie Howe has been remarkable, and if he continues on his current trajectory, there’s no reason he can’t establish himself as one of the top wingers in the Premier League.

Liverpool’s Search for a Diaz Upgrade

Liverpool are actively looking at Gordon to fill the left-wing position, following an inconsistent season from Luis Diaz. With links to Barcelona and PSG, Diaz’s future at Anfield seems uncertain. Cody Gakpo’s versatility across the front line and Mo Salah’s steadfast presence on the right add to Liverpool’s offensive depth, making Gordon an attractive target to complete their attacking trident.

Manchester United’s Interest

Meanwhile, Manchester United legend Teddy Sheringham has urged his former club to enter the fray for Gordon. Sheringham stated, “Liverpool might well want Anthony Gordon and we know he’s going to be a top player so Manchester United should try and nick him before he goes there. You can’t keep having average players come into your club. You need top players [to challenge for titles] and I think Anthony Gordon is one of those.”

Conclusion

As Newcastle battle to retain Gordon, the summer transfer window promises to be a tumultuous period for the club. Their efforts to fend off interest from some of Europe’s biggest clubs underscore the rising value and potential of their star players.

Our View – EPL Index

The prospect of Anthony Gordon remaining at Newcastle is exhilarating. Gordon’s development under Eddie Howe has been nothing short of spectacular. His contributions of 11 goals and 10 assists last season have solidified his reputation as one of the Premier League’s rising stars. Fans are eager to see how his game evolves, particularly if Newcastle succeeds in fending off the advances of clubs like Liverpool and Manchester United.

Skeptical Fans’ Concerns

On the other hand, skeptical fans might worry about the club’s financial strategies. The £100m valuation and potential lucrative contract for Gordon reflect the high stakes involved. There’s always a risk that such investments might not pay off, especially if the player’s form dips or injuries come into play. Moreover, Newcastle’s need to comply with profit and sustainability rules by selling other players could weaken the squad’s overall depth.

Club Supporters’ Hopes and Fears

Club supporters are undoubtedly on a rollercoaster of emotions. The fear of losing both Bruno Guimaraes and Anthony Gordon is palpable. Such a scenario would not only diminish the team’s on-field capabilities but also send a disheartening message to fans and potential recruits about the club’s ability to retain top talent. Yet, the proactive measures by the management to offer new contracts and fend off bids showcase a determined stance to keep their star players.

Final Thoughts

Ultimately, the coming weeks will be crucial for Newcastle United. The management’s ability to retain their top talent amidst aggressive interest from other clubs will be a significant determinant of their success in the upcoming season. Fans remain hopeful that the club can navigate this tricky period and emerge stronger, with Gordon continuing to light up St James’ Park.