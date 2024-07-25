Report: Newcastle United Pursue Milan £35M Defender

Newcastle United Eye Malick Thiaw Amidst Defensive Woes

Newcastle United are aggressively pursuing AC Milan’s German central defender Malick Thiaw, with an estimated transfer fee of £35 million, report The Times. The 22-year-old has emerged as Eddie Howe’s primary target to bolster Newcastle’s defence, which has been plagued by injuries to key players Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles.

Strengthening the Backline

Thiaw, who stands at 6ft 4in and has been capped three times by Germany, transferred to AC Milan from Schalke 04 for £7 million in 2022. Since then, he has established himself as a regular at the San Siro. Newcastle’s initial valuation of Thiaw is believed to be around £25 million, £10 million short of Milan’s asking price. Despite this gap, Newcastle have initiated contact with Milan, and the player is reportedly open to a move to the Premier League.

Missed Opportunities

Eddie Howe’s pursuit of a commanding central defender has been ongoing, especially after missing out on Tosin Adarabioyo, who joined Chelsea on a free transfer from Fulham. Thiaw’s potential arrival could be crucial for Newcastle, who are aiming to reinforce their defensive line to compete effectively in the Premier League.

Tonali’s Return to the Pitch

In other news, Sandro Tonali made his first appearance in a Newcastle United shirt in nine months, participating in a behind-closed-doors training match against Burnley. Tonali was banned for ten months by the Italian Football Federation in October last year for gambling offences. He will be eligible to play in Premier League matches for Newcastle from September 1.

Overcoming Challenges

Tonali’s ban included a two-month suspended suspension for 50 breaches of the FA’s betting rules in May. He had played 12 times for Newcastle after his £55 million transfer from Milan before the ban. Despite the setback, Tonali has continued to train with Newcastle’s first-team squad and has received support from Eddie Howe.

The match against Burnley marked Tonali’s return to action, providing him with valuable match fitness ahead of his reintegration into the Premier League. His performance in this unregulated match by the FA was commendable, showcasing his resilience and readiness to contribute to Newcastle’s campaign.

Newcastle’s determination to sign Thiaw, coupled with Tonali’s return, signals the club’s strategic moves to fortify their squad. As the transfer window progresses, fans will be eager to see if these efforts translate into successful signings and impactful performances on the pitch.

Our View – EPL Index

The prospect of signing Malick Thiaw is thrilling. Eddie Howe’s proactive approach to addressing our defensive issues is commendable. Thiaw’s height and international experience make him an ideal candidate to solidify our backline. It’s encouraging to see the club actively negotiating despite the £10 million valuation gap. This shows our intent to compete at the highest level.

Tonali’s return is another reason for optimism. His resilience in the face of adversity and his dedication to training throughout his ban reflect a strong character. Seeing him play well in the training match against Burnley gives us hope that he will be a key player in our midfield this season. His ability to overcome personal challenges and focus on football is inspiring, and we can’t wait to see him back in Premier League action.

However, the skepticism surrounding the successful completion of Thiaw’s transfer remains. AC Milan’s firm stance on the £35 million asking price could be a sticking point. While we are excited about the potential signing, we also hope the club has a plan B in place if negotiations fall through. Newcastle’s strategic moves in the transfer market are crucial for our ambitions, and getting this right is imperative.

In conclusion, the combination of Thiaw’s potential signing and Tonali’s return signifies a positive direction for Newcastle United. The upcoming season holds promise, and as fans, we are eagerly anticipating the impact of these developments on our beloved club.

Statistical Analysis by EPL Index

Malick Thiaw’s Defensive Metrics

Malick Thiaw’s performance data over the last 365 days provides a comprehensive view of his abilities on the pitch. According to data from FBref, Thiaw has played 2,161 minutes, and his defensive metrics reveal a player with solid defensive skills. His percentiles show that he excels particularly in clearances, where he is in the 54th percentile, and blocks, where he is in the 52nd percentile. However, his tackling and interceptions (Tkl+Int) percentile sits at 33, indicating room for improvement in these areas.

Possession and Passing Proficiency

Thiaw’s possession stats are impressive, highlighting his capability to contribute effectively to the team’s build-up play. His pass completion rate is outstanding at 92%, placing him in the top percentile for centre-backs. Furthermore, Thiaw shows strong progressive passing skills, with 71st percentile in progressive passes and 60th percentile in progressive carries. These statistics suggest that Thiaw is adept at maintaining possession and facilitating forward momentum, making him a valuable asset in a possession-based system.

Attacking Contributions

While primarily a defender, Thiaw’s attacking contributions should not be overlooked. His shot-creating actions rank in the 79th percentile, indicating his involvement in offensive play. Thiaw also shows potential in non-penalty expected goals (npxG) and expected assisted goals (xAG), where he is in the 74th percentile and 37th percentile, respectively. Although his actual non-penalty goals and assists are lower, these metrics suggest that he has the potential to contribute more significantly in attack.

Conclusion

Malick Thiaw’s statistical profile underscores his strengths as a central defender with excellent passing and possession abilities, alongside solid defensive contributions. His performance data indicates a player who can adapt to different tactical demands and contribute both defensively and offensively. As Newcastle United eye Thiaw for a potential transfer, his stats present a compelling case for his acquisition.