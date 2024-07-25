Report: Aston Villa Striker Set for €40m Transfer to West Ham

Duran Poised for Aston Villa Exit in €40m Transfer to West Ham

Duran’s Transfer Saga Nears Conclusion

Jhon Duran appears set to depart Aston Villa this summer after a prolonged period of speculation linking the Colombian striker with Chelsea. Despite initial negotiations, a transfer to Chelsea failed to materialise, with Villa reportedly holding out for a fee of around €50 million for the 20-year-old talent.

Failed Chelsea Deal Paves Way for West Ham Move

Chelsea had been in pursuit of Duran to bolster their attacking options but opted to sign Marc Guiu from Barcelona instead. The 18-year-old, however, may be loaned out as Chelsea continues to seek a more seasoned alternative to Nicolas Jackson. Amidst this backdrop, reports from Colombia now suggest that Duran is on the verge of joining West Ham, with journalist Pipe Sierra indicating that a verbal agreement has been reached between Villa and the Hammers over a £35 million (€41.5m) deal.

🚨 Jhon Jáder Durán (20) está a mínimos detalles de convertirse en nuevo jugador del #WestHam. Ya hay un acuerdo verbal con #AstonVilla por una cifra cercana a los 35M£ 🇨🇴 👀 Se espera que en las próximas se concrete la documentación para la firma del delantero colombiano pic.twitter.com/5YSYN4jKwY — Pipe Sierra (@PSierraR) July 25, 2024

Duran’s Journey at Aston Villa

Since his arrival at Villa Park for €16.65m in January 2023, Duran has found the net just five times in the Premier League. His tenure at Villa has seen limited starting opportunities, with only three of his 35 appearances coming from the outset. Despite this, his notable goals-to-minute ratio captured Chelsea’s interest earlier in the transfer window, though a complex deal involving multiple player exchanges stalled progress before the Premier League’s PSR deadline in June.

West Ham’s Summer Spending Spree

West Ham’s pursuit of a new striker has been a significant focus this summer. The potential acquisition of Duran would elevate their total expenditure to over €100m, following the high-profile signings of Max Kilman for €47.5m and Luis Guilherme for €23m. The Hammers have been actively reshaping their squad, and Duran’s addition would further solidify their attacking options for the upcoming season.