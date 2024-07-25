Ornstein: €15m Signing Set to Transform Crystal Palace’s Attack

Crystal Palace Secure €15m Deal for Ismaila Sarr

Crystal Palace have agreed a €15million (£12.6m; $16.3m) deal in principle to sign winger Ismaila Sarr from Marseille. The Athletic’s David Ornstein reports that personal terms are already in place, and a medical examination will follow before the transfer is finalised.

Long-Awaited Move

Palace have long been interested in Sarr, previously attempting to sign him during his tenure at Watford. Now, their persistence has paid off as they secure a four-year deal with the talented winger.

Sarr’s Journey to Selhurst Park

Sarr’s career began at the Generation Foot academy in Senegal, a launching pad for many Senegalese internationals. He moved to FC Metz in France, then to Rennes, and subsequently joined Watford. In the summer of 2023, Sarr transitioned to Marseille, where he scored five goals and provided six assists in 35 appearances.

His versatility on the field, demonstrated by his ability to play on either wing or as a centre-forward, adds significant value to Palace’s attacking options. Additionally, Sarr’s international record is impressive, with 13 goals and six assists for Senegal, including a crucial role in their 2022 Africa Cup of Nations victory.

Strengthening the Squad

Sarr becomes Palace’s third senior signing of the summer. He follows the acquisition of defender Chadi Riad from Real Betis and Japanese midfielder Daichi Kamada from Lazio. These additions indicate Palace’s intent to strengthen their squad and aim for higher positions in the Premier League.

With these strategic signings, Palace fans have reason to be optimistic about the upcoming season. The club’s management is evidently committed to bringing in quality players who can make a significant impact.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

The signing of Ismaila Sarr is a thrilling development. Sarr’s pace, skill, and versatility are exactly what Palace needs to bolster their attacking prowess. His ability to play on both wings or as a centre-forward provides the team with much-needed flexibility.

The excitement among the fanbase is palpable. Sarr’s past performance, including his contributions to Senegal’s Africa Cup of Nations victory, showcases his potential to be a game-changer for Palace. The anticipation of seeing Sarr link up with the likes of Eberechi Eze is incredibly enticing.

Furthermore, the strategic signings of Chadi Riad and Daichi Kamada highlight the club’s ambition. Riad will add solidity to the defence, while Kamada’s creativity in midfield can unlock defences and create scoring opportunities. This blend of attacking flair and defensive reinforcement could propel Palace to new heights this season.

The board’s proactive approach in the transfer market is commendable. For Palace fans, the prospect of watching Sarr light up Selhurst Park with his dynamic play is a source of great excitement. As the season approaches, there is a renewed sense of optimism and belief that Crystal Palace can achieve something special.