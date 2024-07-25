Big Changes for Premier League Gambling Sponsorships

New Era of Gambling Sponsorships in Football

As the 2024-25 season approaches, the Premier League, alongside the EFL, FA, and Women’s Super League (WSL), will introduce a comprehensive code of conduct to regulate gambling-related agreements in football. This initiative marks a significant shift in how gambling sponsorships will be managed, with a strong focus on four pivotal principles: protection, social responsibility, reinvestment, and integrity.

Reinvestment into Football

Central to this new code is the commitment to reinvestment. All revenue generated from gambling sponsorships must be funnelled back into football infrastructure and community programmes. This reinvestment aims to enhance stadiums and training facilities while also boosting grassroots football and encouraging local community participation. By mandating such reinvestments, the governing bodies seek to ensure that the financial benefits of gambling sponsorships contribute directly to the sport and its development at all levels.

Targeted Marketing and Education

The new code stipulates that gambling sponsorships must be more discerning in their marketing strategies. Sponsors are now required to avoid targeting children and individuals susceptible to gambling-related harm. Additionally, any agreement involving gambling sponsorship must incorporate educational initiatives and awareness campaigns. These campaigns are designed to promote responsible gambling practices, fostering a safer environment for all fans and participants.

Preserving the Integrity of Football

Maintaining the integrity of football competitions is a crucial aspect of the new code. The guidelines emphasise that gambling sponsorships should not compromise the welfare of players or the fairness of the sport. By implementing these regulations, the governing bodies aim to protect the sanctity of football competitions from the potential negative impacts of gambling-related activities.

Support for the Ban on Front-of-Shirt Sponsors

In April 2023, Premier League clubs took a decisive step by voting to ban gambling companies from serving as front-of-shirt sponsors, a policy that will take effect at the end of the 2025-26 season. Public support for this move is robust; a YouGov poll revealed that 77% of respondents backed the ban, with only 8% opposing it. Moreover, 56% of those surveyed supported extending the ban to include perimeter advertising, and 42% favoured the removal of gambling logos from shirt sleeves.