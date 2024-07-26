Fabrizio Romano: Bournemouth Agree Bargain £12m Deal for Juventus Star

Dean Huijsen Set to Join Bournemouth from Juventus in a Multi-Million Deal

Bournemouth have made an astute move in the transfer market, finalizing a £12.6 million deal with Italian giants Juventus for the services of young defender Dean Huijsen. This fee, with potential add-ons, could escalate to £15.2 million, making it a significant investment for the Premier League club. Huijsen is now scheduled for a medical with the Cherries, and his acquisition would mark him as their sixth summer addition.

🚨🍒 Dean Huijsen to Bournemouth, here we go! Verbal agreement in place on €18m deal plus sell-on clause for Juventus. Huijsen has agreed on long term deal at #AFCB with medical tests to follow. ↪️🇫🇷 Juventus plan to bid for Jean Clair Todibo as soon as Huijsen deal is signed. pic.twitter.com/xYrkJX257E — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 25, 2024

Strategic Summer Signings

At just 19 years old, Huijsen has already showcased immense potential and versatility, making him a coveted asset in Bournemouth’s robust recruitment strategy. Following the signings of talents such as Luis Sinisterra, Enes Unal, Alex Paulsen, Daniel Jebbison, and Koby Mottoh, Huijsen’s impending arrival speaks volumes about the club’s ambition to strengthen their squad depth and quality.

Huijsen’s European Journey

Originating from the Netherlands, Huijsen’s journey through football’s ranks has been nothing short of diverse and enriching. Having moved to Spain at the tender age of five, he recently acquired Spanish citizenship and made his debut for the Spanish Under-21 team in March. His international experience spans several age groups, playing for the Netherlands up to the Under-19 level.

Huijsen’s club career began at Costa Unida, followed by a move to Malaga in 2015. His potential was soon recognized by Juventus, leading to a transfer to the Turin-based club three years ago where he initially joined the Under-17 squad.

Breakthrough and Performance

Despite being a newcomer to Juventus’ senior team, Huijsen made a notable debut against AC Milan in October. Although it remains his sole appearance for the club, his subsequent loan spell at Roma during the latter half of last season was marked by impressive performances—13 appearances and two goals. These outings not only highlighted his defensive capabilities but also his knack for contributing offensively.

Bournemouth’s Defensive Reinforcement

As Bournemouth prepares for another demanding season in the Premier League, securing a player of Huijsen’s calibre could be a game-changer. His young age, coupled with international and top-tier Italian league experience, positions him as an ideal fit for the English football system, known for its physicality and fast pace.

The strategic acquisition of Huijsen is a clear indication of Bournemouth’s commitment to building a strong, resilient team capable of competing at the highest levels. By integrating young, dynamic talents into their squad, the club not only secures its future but also enhances its current lineup with fresh enthusiasm and diverse skill sets.

In conclusion, Bournemouth’s proactive approach in the transfer market, exemplified by their latest deal with Juventus for Dean Huijsen, signals a promising season ahead. With each strategic signing, the Cherries are poised to solidify their presence in the Premier League, promising exciting times for their supporters.