Man United and Arsenal Gear Up for Exciting LA Friendly

Clash of Titans in Los Angeles

In the heart of Los Angeles, Manchester United will face Arsenal in a highly anticipated pre-season friendly this weekend. This encounter not only serves as a crucial warm-up for both Premier League giants but also offers fans a glimpse of what to expect in the upcoming season.

Recent Form and Build-Up

Manchester United began their pre-season campaign with a victory over Rangers in Edinburgh. The Red Devils, under Erik ten Hag, are looking to build momentum as they tour the United States. With key players returning from Euro 2024, the squad is gradually taking shape for the new season.

On the other hand, Arsenal edged past Bournemouth on penalties after a 1-1 draw in Carson, California. Mikel Arteta’s side showed resilience, with several key players rejoining the squad after their summer breaks. This match against Manchester United will be a stern test for the Gunners as they fine-tune their strategies.

Key Details of the Match

Date, Kick-off Time and Venue

The showdown between Manchester United and Arsenal is set for 1am BST on Sunday, 28 July 2024. The prestigious SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles will host this exciting fixture.

Where to Watch

Fans can catch the action live on MUTV and Arsenal’s official website. Both platforms will provide live streaming for subscribers, ensuring that supporters around the world don’t miss out on this thrilling encounter.

Team News and Updates

Manchester United will welcome back Rasmus Hojlund, Christian Eriksen, and Tom Heaton, who were previously engaged in Euro 2024 duties. Additionally, Leny Yoro has joined the squad for the US tour, although new signing Joshua Zirkzee remains on a post-Euros holiday.

For Arsenal, Gabriel Magalhaes, Gabriel Martinelli, and Kai Havertz are set to return to action. However, Emile Smith Rowe will be absent as he nears a £35m move to Fulham, potentially marking a significant shift in Arsenal’s squad dynamics.

This friendly match in Los Angeles promises to be more than just a pre-season fixture. With both Manchester United and Arsenal eager to showcase their readiness for the upcoming season, fans can expect a competitive and entertaining game. As the new season approaches, this match will provide valuable insights into the form and tactics of these two Premier League powerhouses.