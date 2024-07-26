Chelsea’s US Tour Continues with Celtic Challenge

Chelsea vs Celtic: Friendly Preview, Kick-off Time, TV, Live Stream, and Team News

Blues Continue Their U.S. Tour with Celtic Clash

Chelsea are set to face Celtic as they continue their pre-season tour of the United States. The Blues’ opening match under new manager Enzo Maresca resulted in a 2-2 draw against League One side Wrexham in Santa Clara, California. Now, they look to improve as they take on a more formidable opponent in Celtic.

Key Match Details

Date and Time

Chelsea vs Celtic is scheduled for a 9pm BST kick-off on Saturday, 27 June 2024.

Venue

The match will take place at the iconic Notre Dame Stadium in Notre Dame, Indiana.

How to Watch Chelsea vs Celtic

TV Coverage

Fans can catch the action live on Celtic TV and Chelsea TV.

Live Stream

Subscribers to the Chelsea App will have access to a live stream of the match, ensuring fans don’t miss any of the action.

Team News and Predictions

Chelsea Line-up

Robert Sanchez is expected to start in goal, stepping in for Djordje Petrovic, who remains in London due to a minor injury. Key players Romeo Lavia and Wesley Fofana, who both featured against Wrexham, will be looking to gain more match fitness after injury-plagued seasons.

Celtic Line-up

Celtic enter this match with a clean bill of health and a boost in confidence, having recently secured a thrilling 4-3 victory over Manchester City. Their pre-season preparations appear to be well ahead of Chelsea’s, potentially giving them an edge in this friendly encounter.

Match Preview

Chelsea’s pre-season tour has been a mix of building fitness and adapting to new tactical approaches under Maresca. The 2-2 draw against Wrexham revealed both promise and areas needing improvement. Maresca will undoubtedly use this friendly against Celtic to fine-tune his squad and implement his strategies further.

Celtic, on the other hand, have showcased their readiness with an impressive win over Manchester City. The Scottish champions will provide a stern test for Chelsea, making this a crucial fixture for both teams as they gear up for their respective campaigns.