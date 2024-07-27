Report: Man United Target Bayern Right-Back After West Ham Snub

Manchester United have entered advanced negotiations to sign Noussair Mazraoui from Bayern Munich following the collapse of his proposed move to West Ham United according to Sky Germany. The 25-year-old Moroccan right-back had been on the verge of joining the Hammers, but discussions fell through, leaving the door open for United to swoop in.

🚨⚒️ EXCL | Noussair #Mazraoui deal with West Ham is OFF! No agreement on agent‘s side has been reached. Despite the agreement between the clubs (15,5 + 4) and on player‘s side West Ham now have left the negotiations ✔️ ⚠️ Manchester United now pushing to sign Mazraoui.… pic.twitter.com/vGGFBclRJr — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) July 26, 2024

West Ham’s Right-Back Search

West Ham United have been in the market for a new right-back following the departure of academy graduate Ben Johnson to Ipswich Town. The Hammers have already bolstered their squad with the signings of Max Kilman, Luis Guilherme, and Wes Foderingham, but the search for a reliable right-back remains a priority. Mazraoui was a top target, but personal terms could not be agreed upon, leading to the breakdown of negotiations.

Man United’s Right-Back Conundrum

Manchester United’s interest in strengthening their right-back position has been well-documented, especially with Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s uncertain future. Wan-Bissaka, who has a year left on his contract, has attracted interest from West Ham. However, the 26-year-old prefers a move to Serie A champions Inter Milan rather than staying in the Premier League.

United manager Erik ten Hag has emphasised the need to offload players to fund new signings. The club has already invested significantly in teenage sensation Leny Yoro and Dutch striker Joshua Zirkzee, making it crucial to balance the books. Wan-Bissaka’s departure could be key to securing Mazraoui’s signature.

Mazraoui’s Situation at Bayern Munich

Mazraoui, currently with Bayern Munich, has struggled for consistent first-team opportunities under new head coach Vincent Kompany. West Ham had agreed on a deal worth an initial €15.5m (£12.7m) plus €4m in add-ons with Bayern, but personal terms proved to be a stumbling block. This impasse has allowed Manchester United to re-enter the fray, with talks reportedly at an advanced stage.

The potential move to Old Trafford hinges on several factors, primarily the sale of Wan-Bissaka. If United can finalise the sale, Mazraoui could become a crucial part of Ten Hag’s plans for the upcoming season.

Future Transfer Plans

In addition to Mazraoui, Erik ten Hag is also keen on bringing in Matthijs de Ligt, another Bayern Munich player. Negotiations for the Dutch defender have been protracted, with Bayern standing firm on their €50m (£42.3m) valuation. United’s ability to secure these signings will significantly impact their competitiveness in the Premier League and European competitions.