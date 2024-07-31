Report: Chelsea and Everton Both in the Race to Sign £12m Winger

Ramón Sosa: Premier League Bound?

Well the agent isn’t quiet and you can see this one having some legs. With the transfer window heating up, the spotlight is firmly on Ramón Sosa, the Paraguayan winger currently plying his trade at CA Talleres. His recent performances have caught the eye of several Premier League clubs, sparking a flurry of transfer rumours. Let’s delve into the details surrounding this potential move.

What’s Been Said

Sources have revealed to Teamtalk that Nottingham Forest are actively pursuing Sosa, marking him as a key target for the summer transfer window. “Direct talks” have been held between Forest and Sosa’s representatives, indicating serious interest in bringing the winger to England. Other clubs, including Chelsea and Wolves, are also keeping tabs on Sosa, with his agent Daniel Campos confirming conversations with Chelsea: “I spoke with Chelsea’s sporting director,” Campos said. “They are taking (Sosa) into consideration.”

The reported valuation of Sosa by Talleres stands at around £12 million, which is considered relatively affordable given his potential and current market conditions. As the window progresses, it will be interesting to see if any club meets this valuation and secures his signature.

Looking at the Key Stats

Ramón Sosa, born on August 31, 1999, is a 24-year-old left winger standing 1.79 metres tall. His versatility and attacking prowess have made him a standout performer in various competitions. During the 2023/24 season, Sosa’s contributions have been noteworthy:

– Copa de la Liga: 12 appearances, 4 goals, 4 assists

– Libertadores: 5 appearances, 1 goal, 1 assist

– Liga Profesional: 4 appearances, 2 goals, 1 assist

– Copa Argentina: 2 appearances, no goals or assists

In total, Sosa has made 21 appearances this season, scoring 7 goals and providing 6 assists. His international career with Paraguay includes 14 caps and 1 goal, showcasing his capability at the highest level.

Standout Metrics

The attached images highlight Sosa’s exceptional performance despite limited minutes on the pitch. His impact is reflected in his Expected Goals (xG) and Expected Assists (xAG) metrics, which are impressively high. The detailed stats from the photo reveal:

– Minutes Played: 1,507 across all competitions

– Goals: 7

– Assists: 6

– xG: 1.021 in Copa de la Liga, 0.287 in Libertadores, 0.199 in Liga Profesional

– xAG: Indicates a consistent ability to create scoring opportunities

These figures underscore Sosa’s effectiveness and efficiency, making him a valuable asset for any team looking to bolster their attacking options.

Likelihood and Fee

Sosa’s current market value, as per Transfermarkt, is €13.00 million, with his contract at CA Talleres running until December 31, 2026. Given the valuation reported by Teamtalk, a fee of around £12 million seems to be the threshold for negotiations. Considering his performances and the interest from multiple Premier League clubs, a move appears highly likely if a suitable offer is made. Ramón Sosa is a player to watch as the transfer window unfolds. His blend of skill, versatility, and potential makes him an attractive prospect for clubs aiming to enhance their attacking lineup. Keep an eye on this developing story, as Sosa’s next destination could very well be the Premier League.