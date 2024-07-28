Manchester City Shocked by AC Milan in New York: What Went Wrong?

Manchester City Defeated by AC Milan: An Analysis of the Preseason Tour in the USA

Manchester City Stunned by AC Milan in New York

Manchester City faced another setback on their USA tour, suffering a 3-2 defeat to AC Milan in New York. Despite Erling Haaland opening the scoring for the Premier League champions, a quick brace from Lorenzo Colombo saw the Italians leading at half-time. James McAtee leveled the match before Marco Nasti’s precise finish sealed the victory for AC Milan at Yankee Stadium.

Oscar Bobb: A Welcome Dilemma for Guardiola

The absence of seasoned professionals on this tour provides a golden opportunity for fringe players to stake their claims. Oscar Bobb is making a strong case, not only avoiding the label of a fringe player but also enhancing his credentials significantly. His performances in the USA are proving invaluable.

Bobb’s display against AC Milan was nothing short of spectacular. Assisting Haaland for the opener with a sublime pass, Bobb constantly posed a threat to the Milan defence. His silk-like first touch and vision on the right wing, reminiscent of Riyad Mahrez, suggest that Guardiola might have a pleasant selection headache this season.

His performance was marred by a single miss before half-time, but his overall impact on the game was undeniable. The addition of Savinho, who prefers playing wide right, promises an intriguing battle for positions, potentially freeing Bernardo Silva to play more centrally and offering Guardiola more tactical flexibility.

Ederson’s Uncertain Future

Ederson’s position has been under scrutiny as he navigates the possibility of leaving Manchester City. Talks with Saudi Pro League’s Al-Ittihad have stalled, with no party willing to meet City’s £50 million valuation. Despite his public commitment to the new season, his performance against AC Milan was less than convincing.

Conceding three goals, Ederson’s mistake on Milan’s third goal didn’t go unnoticed by Guardiola, who displayed visible frustration on the sidelines. This preseason has not helped to clear doubts regarding his future at the club.

James McAtee: A Player with Potential

James McAtee’s role in the team is becoming more defined, though his future remains uncertain. His goal against AC Milan, a perfectly timed run and header from Micah Hamilton’s cross, showcased his knack for poaching goals, reminiscent of Ilkay Gundogan’s contributions last season.

Guardiola’s praise for McAtee and the midfielder’s willingness to accept a bit-part role hint that he might stay at City. His ability to find spaces and finish clinically could provide Guardiola with an extra attacking option from the bench this season.

The Emergence of Amar Fatah

Amar Fatah, a 20-year-old Sweden youth international, is an unexpected addition to City’s preseason squad. On trial from Troyes, Fatah has shown promise during his short stint. His 23-minute cameo against AC Milan highlighted his strong running and sharp eye for a pass, traits that could see him secure a loan move to continue his development.

City’s Popularity Soars in New York

Manchester City’s maroon third kit made its debut in New York, part of a collaboration with AC Milan. The friendly match also served a charitable cause, with match-worn kits being auctioned to support community projects across New York’s five boroughs. City’s commitment to local initiatives, including a €12,500 donation, underscores their broader engagement beyond football.

The tour has been a spectacle, with a 46,000-strong crowd at Yankee Stadium, despite the American tendency for late arrivals to sporting events. The presence of club legends like Franco Baresi and Shaun Wright-Phillips at local events further bolstered the club’s community presence.

Conclusion: Evaluating City’s Preseason Performance

Manchester City’s preseason tour in the USA has been a mixed bag. Defeats to Celtic and AC Milan highlight areas needing improvement, particularly in defence. However, individual performances from players like Bobb and McAtee offer optimism.

Ederson’s future remains a critical issue, with his performances not doing much to alleviate concerns. Meanwhile, the emergence of young talents like Fatah adds an exciting dimension to the squad.

Guardiola faces tough decisions ahead of the new season, with selection headaches likely in multiple positions. The tour has provided valuable insights and challenges, setting the stage for an intriguing Premier League campaign.