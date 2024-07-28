Lopetegui Faces Wolves: How to Watch West Ham vs Wolves Live

West Ham vs Wolves: Lopetegui’s Next Challenge

Julen Lopetegui’s tenure at West Ham ascends tonight as the Hammers face his former club, Wolves. This encounter, part of the Stateside Cup, unfolds in Florida’s EverBank Stadium, Jacksonville.

Lopetegui’s Start at West Ham

Lopetegui has already steered West Ham through two matches, securing a draw against Hungarian champions Ferencvaros in Austria and a victory over Dagenham & Redbridge. Now, the former Wolves manager is poised for his first clash against a top-tier side since departing Molineux last season.

Key Match Details

This highly anticipated match between the two Premier League sides promises excitement. For fans eager to watch, the game will be broadcast on Premier Sports 2 and Wolves TV, with kick-off at midnight.

Viewing Information

Catch the thrilling action and witness Lopetegui’s strategic prowess as he leads West Ham against Wolves, bringing a new chapter to his managerial journey.

