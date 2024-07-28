Report: Newcastle’s Pursuit of Milan €40m Defender Heats Up

Malick Thiaw: Potential Move from AC Milan to Newcastle

AC Milan’s German central defender, Malick Thiaw, who joined the club in the summer of 2022, could be on his way out. According to Gazzetta Della Sport, Newcastle United has shown a keen interest in Thiaw for some time. To secure his transfer, Newcastle might need to table an offer around €40 million. Recent indications suggest that a deal is possible.

Newcastle’s Interest in Thiaw

Thiaw’s performances have caught the eye of Newcastle scouts. Known for his strong defensive abilities and composure on the ball, Thiaw could be a valuable addition to Newcastle’s backline. His potential transfer would not only bolster their defence but also add depth to their squad.

AC Milan’s Stance

AC Milan, on the other hand, might be open to selling Thiaw if the right offer comes along. With the club always looking to balance their books and reinvest in the squad, a €40 million offer could be tempting. Gazzetta Della Sport notes, “Thiaw piace al Newcastle, che lo segue da un po’, ma per convincere il Diavolo servirà un’offerta intorno ai 40 milioni.”

Implications of the Transfer

If the transfer goes through, it could significantly impact both clubs. For Newcastle, it means adding a promising young defender to their ranks. For Milan, it could mean having funds to pursue other transfer targets or strengthen other areas of the team.

In conclusion, while the transfer is not yet confirmed, the interest from Newcastle is genuine. Both clubs stand to benefit from the move, provided the financial terms are agreeable. “L’impressione delle ultime ore, però, è che si possa fare,” suggests a deal could be on the horizon.

Our View – EPL Index

Excited Fan Perspective

The prospect of signing Malick Thiaw is thrilling. Adding a player of his calibre to our defence could be the missing piece we need to challenge for European spots. Thiaw’s youth and potential make him an ideal candidate for our long-term plans. His presence could solidify our backline, allowing us to compete against the top teams in the Premier League.

Sceptical Fan Perspective

However, there are concerns about spending €40 million on a relatively unproven player. Thiaw has shown promise, but investing such a significant sum requires careful consideration. It’s crucial that our club’s management evaluates all aspects before committing to this transfer. The pressure on Thiaw to perform immediately will be immense, and only time will tell if he can adapt to the intensity of the Premier League.

Concerned Fan Perspective

From a more cautious standpoint, one can’t ignore the financial implications of this move. Newcastle must ensure that this investment doesn’t hinder other necessary transfers. Our squad still needs reinforcements in various positions, and allocating €40 million for Thiaw might limit our ability to strengthen the team comprehensively.

Disappointed Fan Perspective

Lastly, there’s a hint of disappointment if this deal doesn’t materialize. Seeing the potential move fall through would be frustrating, especially after building up hopes. We need a defender like Thiaw to take our defence to the next level, and missing out on him could mean going back to the drawing board.

In conclusion, while the excitement around Thiaw’s potential transfer to Newcastle is palpable, fans hold mixed emotions ranging from excitement to scepticism and concern.

Statistical Analysis by EPL Index

Malick Thiaw’s Defensive Prowess

Malick Thiaw, the German central defender, has been making waves with his impressive performances at AC Milan. His statistical data from the past year, as shown by Fbref, highlights his strengths and areas for improvement. This comprehensive analysis will delve into Thiaw’s performance data and stats, focusing on his defensive, possession, and attacking metrics.

Defensive Capabilities

Thiaw’s defensive metrics indicate his solid presence at the back. He ranks in the 54th percentile for clearances and 52nd for blocks, showcasing his ability to effectively disrupt opposition plays. His 33rd percentile ranking for tackling and interceptions (Tkl+Int) suggests room for improvement in actively winning the ball. However, his aerial prowess is notable, with Thiaw positioned in the 66th percentile for aerial duels won. This highlights his strength in dealing with high balls and physical battles.

Possession Play and Passing

Thiaw’s possession stats reveal his competence in ball distribution and retention. His pass completion rate is an impressive 92nd percentile, indicating his reliability in maintaining possession. Additionally, Thiaw excels in progressive passes and carries, ranking in the 77th and 71st percentiles, respectively. These stats demonstrate his capability to advance the ball and contribute to his team’s build-up play. His touches and successful take-ons further highlight his comfort and skill with the ball at his feet.

Attacking Contributions

While primarily a defender, Thiaw also contributes to attacking phases. He is in the 79th percentile for shot-creating actions, reflecting his involvement in setting up scoring opportunities. Although his non-penalty expected goals (npxG) and expected assisted goals (xAG) are relatively low, with ranks in the 29th and 37th percentiles respectively, these figures are reasonable for a centre-back. His assist stats, ranking in the 74th percentile, indicate his ability to provide crucial passes in the final third.

In conclusion, Malick Thiaw’s performance data portrays a well-rounded defender with strong passing abilities and a significant presence in both defensive and attacking phases. His stats suggest he is a valuable asset to AC Milan and a promising target for clubs like Newcastle United.