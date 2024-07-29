Report: From Manchester United to Como – Defender’s Shocking Move

Varane Joins Como: A New Chapter in Serie A

Raphael Varane’s Move to Como

France defender Raphael Varane, previously with Manchester United, has joined Serie A’s newly-promoted side, Como. The 31-year-old defender became a free agent after his contract at Manchester United ended this summer, securing a two-year deal with the Italian club.

Varane’s Impressive Career

Varane’s career is nothing short of illustrious. The 2018 World Cup winner boasts three La Liga titles and four Champions League trophies from his time at Real Madrid, followed by a successful three-year spell at Old Trafford. Additionally, Varane earned 93 caps for France before retiring from international football last year.

Como’s Ambitious Plans

Como, returning to Italy’s top flight after 21 years, has appointed former Arsenal and Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas as their head coach. This strategic move signals their ambitions in Serie A. Varane expressed his excitement about reuniting with Fabregas, stating, “I will meet Cesc again, but this time not as an opponent.”

A New Beginning

Varane is enthusiastic about this new chapter, saying, “I am very happy, I really like his playing philosophy and his passion for football.” As Como looks to make their mark in Serie A, Varane’s experience and leadership will be invaluable.