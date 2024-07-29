Liverpool Reject £11.8m Marseille Bid: What This Means for Midfielder’s Future

Endo: Liverpool Reject Marseille Bid

Liverpool have turned down an £11.8m offer from Marseille for their seasoned midfielder, Wataru Endo. The Japan international, who recently celebrated his 31st birthday, signed with Liverpool last August from Stuttgart for a reported £16.2m.

Endo’s Impact at Anfield

In his debut season at Anfield, Endo proved to be a valuable asset. The midfielder clocked 43 appearances, with 20 of those being Premier League starts. His contributions were instrumental in Liverpool’s League Cup triumph, showcasing his versatility and resilience on the field.

Interest from Marseille

Marseille, managed by Roberto de Zerbi, who previously faced Endo during his tenure at Brighton, have shown keen interest in securing the midfielder. Despite their £11.8m bid, Liverpool have stood firm, recognizing Endo’s integral role in the squad. This isn’t the only interest in Endo; German clubs are also eyeing the defensive stalwart.

Liverpool’s Transfer Activity

With the summer transfer window in full swing, Liverpool are yet to make any new signings under the stewardship of their new manager, Arne Slot. The club’s strategy appears focused on retaining key players like Endo, reflecting their commitment to building a robust and competitive team for the upcoming season.

Our View – EPL Index

It’s thrilling to see the club standing firm on Wataru Endo. His first season was nothing short of impressive, and his ability to adapt quickly to the Premier League’s pace speaks volumes about his quality. Retaining Endo shows that Liverpool is serious about maintaining a strong midfield presence. His experience and calm under pressure make him a pivotal figure in our lineup. Rejecting Marseille’s bid is a clear statement of intent from the club: we are not sellers; we are contenders.

Concerned Football Fan

From a broader perspective, Liverpool’s lack of new signings this summer raises some concerns. While holding onto key players like Endo is crucial, the squad also needs fresh talent to remain competitive. Arne Slot’s arrival as manager has brought new hopes, but the transfer window is ticking. Will Liverpool’s strategy of retention over acquisition pay off? Only time will tell. The interest from other clubs in Endo highlights his value, and while it’s reassuring to see Liverpool rejecting offers, fans will be eager to see some new faces at Anfield soon.