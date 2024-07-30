Celtic’s Bold Plan to Dominate, McGregor Leads Charge

Callum McGregor, the captain of Celtic, recently expressed a robust optimism about his team’s prospects in the upcoming season, particularly with the introduction of the revamped Champions League format. Despite the turmoil surrounding their city rivals Rangers, McGregor insists that Celtic’s attention firmly remains on their own ambitions and the challenges that lie ahead.

Rangers’ Struggles Not a Distraction for Celtic

Rangers find themselves in a transitional phase, playing their initial home matches at Hampden Park due to delays in renovations at Ibrox. Philippe Clement, Rangers’ manager, has openly stated the need for significant changes within the squad, hinting at a ‘big rebuild’. However, McGregor emphasised that these developments at Rangers have not been a topic of discussion among his teammates. “It’s not something we’ve spoken about or looked at,” McGregor asserted, underlining a singular focus within the Celtic camp on self-improvement and cohesion.

Pre-season Promise and Squad Strength

Celtic’s pre-season has been notable with impressive victories over football giants like Manchester City and Chelsea, signalling their readiness for competitive action. “We have a really strong squad,” noted McGregor, who also highlighted the potential for further enhancements to the team’s roster. The core of the squad has demonstrated quality and resilience, something that McGregor and the management believe can be built upon.

Navigating the New Champions League Format

The Champions League’s shift from a traditional group stage to a 36-team league format this September presents new opportunities and challenges. Celtic will face four home and four away matches in the initial phase, with McGregor acknowledging the unknowns of the new system. “No-one quite knows what to expect yet, but I’m sure it will be exciting with a change of format,” he said. The restructured competition could potentially ease Celtic’s path to securing a play-off position, a prospect that the club is eager to capitalise on.

Commitment to Domestic Success

As Celtic prepare to defend their Premiership title, starting with a home fixture against Kilmarnock, the ambition to dominate on domestic fronts remains undiluted. McGregor stresses the importance of hard work and dedication to achieve their goals. “Domestically, we are trying to win everything we are in – I don’t think anyone is thinking any different from that,” he added. This statement reflects a culture of determination and expectation of success that pervades the club.