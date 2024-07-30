David Ornstein: New €20M Offer for Arsenal Star

Marseille Intensifies Pursuit of Nketiah

In a recent update from The Athletic’s David Ornstein, it’s clear that the French club Marseille is not shying away from their interest in Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah. As Ornstein reports, “Marseille have stepped up their efforts to sign Eddie Nketiah from Arsenal after submitting an improved proposal for the striker on Tuesday.” This move signifies a potent intent from the Ligue 1 club to bolster their attacking options with a significant investment.

Closer to Arsenal’s Expectations

The dynamics of transfer negotiations are often intricate, involving not just the transfer fees but also the structuring of payments. Marseille’s new bid, which is reportedly close to €20 million, appears to align more closely with what Arsenal is seeking. Ornstein notes, “The Ligue 1 side’s new offer is worth nearing €20million — similar in value to their previous approach but closer to the formula Arsenal want.” This suggests a nuanced approach from Marseille to meet Arsenal’s valuation criteria, hinting at a possible compromise in the near future.

Arsenal’s Stance on the Offer

Despite the improved offer, the reaction from Arsenal suggests a reservation. The club’s higher valuation of Nketiah means that even an offer nearing €20 million might not suffice. As the negotiations continue, it is clear that Arsenal is holding firm on their valuation, aiming to get the best possible deal for their player, who has already shown his capability in the Premier League.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

The news of Eddie Nketiah potentially leaving for Marseille is met with mixed emotions. On one hand, Nketiah’s departure could be seen as a loss to Arsenal’s attacking depth, especially given his proven track record and growth potential. His performances, notably his hat-trick against West Ham last season, have shown that he can be a crucial player in big moments.

However, considering Arsenal’s current strategy and the depth in their squad, selling Nketiah for a fee close to €20 million might make sense if it’s reinvested wisely. The funds could potentially help Arsenal strengthen other areas of the squad or bring in a replacement who might fit Mikel Arteta’s system even better.

The key concern remains whether Arsenal can negotiate the right deal. Given the current market, ensuring a fair valuation that reflects his worth and Arsenal’s needs is crucial. Should the deal go through, it will be imperative for Arsenal to act swiftly in using these funds effectively to maintain their competitive edge.