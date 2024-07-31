Bournemouth Bolsters Defence with Juventus Talent

Bournemouth Secure Juventus Talent Dean Huijsen: A Promising Addition

Bournemouth have made a significant acquisition by signing Juventus’ 19-year-old defender, Dean Huijsen, on a six-year contract. The initial fee stands at £12.8 million, potentially increasing to £15.3 million with performance-related add-ons spread over five years. This strategic move marks the club’s fourth signing of the summer, following the arrivals of Alex Paulsen, Daniel Jebbison, and a permanent deal for Enes Unal, initially on loan from Getafe.

A Promising Journey

Born in the Netherlands, Huijsen represented his country in various youth levels until under-19. The young defender relocated to Spain at the tender age of five, where he gained Spanish citizenship this year. His talent earned him a spot in Spain’s under-21 team, debuting in March. Huijsen’s journey has been impressive, having also played on loan for Roma, making 13 appearances in the latter half of last season.

Yep, it’s now confirmed 😉 We’re delighted to welcome Dean Huijsen to #afcb 🤝 He’s signed a long-term deal, LET’S GO 🍒🍒🍒 pic.twitter.com/lOW6ifghGc — AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) July 30, 2024

Excitement at the Vitality Stadium

Bournemouth’s Chief Executive, Neill Blake, expressed his enthusiasm for the new signing: “We’re delighted to bring in a player of such high calibre on a long-term deal. Dean’s potential is immense, and we are eager to see his development at the club.” The Vitality Stadium is set to be the stage where Huijsen’s talents are honed, with the club’s management looking forward to fostering his growth.

Huijsen’s arrival at Bournemouth is a testament to the club’s ambition and vision for the future, as they continue to build a squad capable of competing at the highest levels.