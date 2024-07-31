Report: Villa Face Stiff Competition for Palace Forward

Aston Villa Eye Jean-Philippe Mateta: A Summer Transfer Battle Looms

Aston Villa has set its sights on Crystal Palace’s star striker, Jean-Philippe Mateta, after a scintillating second half of the 2023/24 Premier League season. The 27-year-old forward notched up 16 goals, with an impressive 14 coming in the last 16 games. Mateta’s hat-trick against Villa in a commanding 5-0 victory cemented his reputation as one of the league’s most lethal finishers.

Despite his heroics, Crystal Palace has yet to extend Mateta’s contract, which runs until 2026. “Express Sport understands they have reached out to Mateta’s camp to explore the possibility of a summer transfer.” This uncertainty has sparked interest not only from Villa but also from European heavyweights like Juventus and Atletico Madrid, as well as Premier League rivals West Ham and Chelsea.

Mateta’s Future in Question

The departure of Jhon Duran, potentially to West Ham or Chelsea, could open a spot in Villa’s attacking lineup. Unai Emery might see Mateta as the perfect replacement, especially considering the lack of progress in contract negotiations with Palace. The Express reports, “Villa could test the waters over the coming weeks.”

AS Roma had also been keen on the Frenchman but shifted their focus to Girona’s Artem Dovbyk. Mateta, however, remains a hot commodity, and the lure of Champions League football could be a deciding factor in his next move.

Olympic Games: A Temporary Pause?

Mateta’s immediate focus lies elsewhere, as he represents Les Bleus at the Olympic Games. Any definitive moves will likely be postponed until the tournament concludes, adding another layer of intrigue to this ongoing saga.

Our View – EPL Index

Excitement Brews Among Aston Villa Fans

For Aston Villa supporters, the prospect of signing Jean-Philippe Mateta is exhilarating. His recent form suggests he could be the missing piece in Villa’s attacking puzzle, especially with Duran’s likely departure. The idea of adding a proven Premier League goalscorer to Unai Emery’s squad has fans buzzing. Mateta’s ability to find the net, particularly during crucial matches, could provide the clinical edge Villa has occasionally lacked.

Concerns Over Competition

However, there’s a palpable concern regarding the fierce competition for his signature. With clubs like Juventus and Atletico Madrid in the mix, Villa faces an uphill battle. The allure of Champions League football could prove too tempting for Mateta, putting Villa at a disadvantage. The timing of the transfer, coinciding with Mateta’s Olympic commitments, adds another wrinkle to an already complex situation.

Waiting Game for Villa

Villa fans will need to remain patient. The club’s scouting department will undoubtedly explore other options, but Mateta’s potential arrival would be a significant coup. As the summer progresses, Villa’s ambitions could hinge on securing this prolific French striker.

Statistical Analysis by EPL Index

Jean-Philippe Mateta’s Performance Data

Jean-Philippe Mateta has been a subject of keen interest following his impressive run in the Premier League. The performance data, provided by Fbref, offers a comprehensive look at his contributions over the past year. Mateta’s statistics highlight his strengths and areas for improvement, making him a valuable asset for any top-tier club.

Attacking Prowess

Mateta’s attacking metrics are particularly notable. His non-penalty goals place him in the 82nd percentile, underscoring his ability to find the net consistently. With a non-penalty expected goals (npxG) score in the 74th percentile, Mateta demonstrates a high potential to score from open play. Additionally, his expected assisted goals (xAG) combined with npxG positions him in the 57th percentile, showing his well-rounded attacking contributions.

Shot-creating actions are another strong point, where he stands in the 57th percentile. This statistic indicates his involvement in plays that lead to goal-scoring opportunities, highlighting his creativity and offensive awareness on the pitch.

Possession and Distribution

In terms of possession, Mateta’s performance is mixed but still solid in several key areas. His progressive passes rank in the 57th percentile, suggesting he is adept at advancing the ball and creating forward momentum. However, his pass completion rate is in the lower percentiles, indicating room for improvement in maintaining possession under pressure.

Mateta’s progressive carries and successful take-ons, at the 41st and 44th percentiles respectively, reflect his ability to move the ball forward and beat defenders. These metrics are crucial for a forward looking to break through defensive lines.

Defensive Contributions

Defensively, Mateta shows commendable effort. His ability to tackle dribblers ranks exceptionally high in the 96th percentile. This indicates that he can effectively disrupt opposition plays and regain possession. Moreover, his aerial duel success, in the 48th percentile, and his combined tackles and interceptions, in the 59th percentile, demonstrate his utility in both defending and regaining control of the ball.

However, his clearances and blocks are lower, in the 37th and 28th percentiles respectively, which is expected for a forward who primarily focuses on attacking responsibilities.

Conclusion

Jean-Philippe Mateta’s performance data, courtesy of Fbref, paints a picture of a forward with significant attacking prowess and useful defensive skills. His ability to score and create opportunities makes him a key player, while his possession metrics highlight areas for potential growth. Clubs considering Mateta will find a versatile and impactful forward capable of making a difference in various phases of play.