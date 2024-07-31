Report: Man United ‘Working on Deal’ to Sign Former Juventus Star

Adrien Rabiot: Manchester United’s Midfield Solution?

Manchester United’s Pursuit of Adrien Rabiot

Manchester United are actively pursuing the signing of Adrien Rabiot, the French midfielder who became a free agent after parting ways with Juventus this summer. According to sources close to the situation, as reported by Caught Offside, United have engaged in talks with Rabiot and his mother, who also acts as his agent. While other top clubs like Chelsea, Liverpool, Newcastle United, Aston Villa, and Galatasaray have shown interest, it appears that Manchester United are currently leading the race for Rabiot’s signature.

This move is seen as a crucial step for United as they look to bolster their midfield options, particularly after an underwhelming season from several of their current players. Rabiot, who has expressed a strong desire to play in the Premier League, could be the ideal low-cost addition to Erik ten Hag’s squad. The Frenchman is reportedly in negotiations for a contract worth between €8-9 million per year, along with a significant signing-on bonus.

Rabiot’s Experience: A Valuable Asset for Manchester United

Adrien Rabiot brings a wealth of experience to the table, which could be invaluable for a Manchester United side looking to reclaim their dominance in English football. Having won multiple titles with Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus, Rabiot has consistently demonstrated his ability to perform at the highest level. His success on the international stage is equally impressive, having won the UEFA Nations League with France and reached the final of the FIFA World Cup.

United’s midfield has been an area of concern, with Casemiro, Sofyan Amrabat, and Scott McTominay all failing to deliver consistently last season. Rabiot’s arrival would inject fresh energy and experience into the squad, potentially providing the stability and creativity needed in the middle of the park. Moreover, as a free agent, Rabiot represents a low-risk, high-reward signing that could pay dividends for United in the coming season.

Alternatives in the Midfield Market

While Rabiot appears to be the primary target, Manchester United have also been keeping tabs on other midfield options. One name that has surfaced is Youssouf Fofana, who has been linked with a move to Old Trafford. However, according to Caught Offside, AC Milan are currently leading the chase for Fofana, with personal terms reportedly agreed upon. Milan’s interest hinges on their ability to offload players like Adli and Bennacer, which could pave the way for a formal offer to AS Monaco.

This alternative plan suggests that United are prepared for any eventuality, ensuring they won’t be left empty-handed if the Rabiot deal fails to materialise. However, it’s clear that Rabiot is the preferred choice, with his proven track record and the fact that he’s available on a free transfer making him an attractive option.

Jadon Sancho’s Future in Limbo

In a related development, Jadon Sancho’s potential move to Paris Saint-Germain is reportedly at an advanced stage. However, Juventus are also in the mix, with the Italian giants keen on signing Sancho to replace Federico Chiesa, who is awaiting the right opportunity before making a decision on his future. This situation adds another layer of complexity to United’s transfer dealings, as the club seeks to navigate both incoming and outgoing transfers effectively.

Sancho’s departure could create room in the squad and the wage bill for a high-profile signing like Rabiot, further underlining the importance of this potential deal. With the transfer window still open, United’s business is far from concluded, and fans will be eagerly watching to see how these developments unfold.

Statistical Analysis by EPL Index

Adrien Rabiot’s Performance Data and Stats

Adrien Rabiot’s performance over the last 365 days presents a fascinating case study in versatility and effectiveness across different areas of the pitch. The data, provided by Fbref, gives us a clear picture of the French midfielder’s contributions in attacking, possession, and defensive phases of the game, offering valuable insights for any club looking to secure his services.

Attacking and Possession Contributions

Rabiot’s attacking stats reveal a player who is surprisingly impactful in front of goal. With an 89th percentile rank in non-penalty goals and a 78th percentile in expected assisted goals (xAG), he provides a significant attacking threat, especially for a midfielder. This is complemented by his solid numbers in progressive carries (86th percentile) and successful take-ons (79th percentile), which indicate his ability to drive the ball forward and break lines effectively.

When it comes to possession, Rabiot’s influence is somewhat understated. His passing metrics, while solid, do not stand out significantly. Pass completion sits at the 45th percentile, and shot-creating actions are at 44. These figures suggest that while Rabiot is capable, his role might be more focused on transition play rather than dictating the tempo.

Defensive Capabilities

Defensively, Rabiot’s stats are a mixed bag. His performance in tackling dribblers is particularly impressive, ranking in the 96th percentile, indicating a high success rate in duels. However, his overall contribution in interceptions and clearances is more moderate, falling in the 44th and 43rd percentiles respectively. This suggests that while Rabiot can be defensively robust when required, he may not be the primary defensive anchor in midfield.

In summary, Adrien Rabiot’s performance data underscores his versatility and capacity to influence games in multiple ways. For clubs like Manchester United, his balanced profile could be a strategic addition, particularly in systems that value both defensive diligence and attacking thrust.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

From a Manchester United fan’s perspective, the pursuit of Adrien Rabiot might be met with mixed feelings. On the one hand, Rabiot’s experience and availability on a free transfer make him an appealing target. However, questions about his consistency and attitude could raise concerns. Rabiot has had a tumultuous career, with reports of clashes with management and inconsistent performances at times, particularly during his stint at Juventus.

Moreover, while Rabiot could bring much-needed experience to United’s midfield, some fans might feel that the club should be aiming for younger, more dynamic players who could offer long-term solutions rather than a short-term fix. The interest in Youssouf Fofana, for instance, reflects a desire to inject youth and energy into the squad. Fofana, being younger and potentially having a higher resale value, could be seen as a more strategic acquisition.

Additionally, the potential sale of Jadon Sancho, a player who was once hailed as a marquee signing, might leave some fans questioning the club’s long-term vision. If Sancho were to leave, it would be crucial for United to reinvest wisely, ensuring that any incoming players can truly elevate the team. While Rabiot’s pedigree is undeniable, sceptical fans may wonder if he’s the transformative player that United need to truly compete at the highest level once again.