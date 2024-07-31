Report: Man United Leading Liverpool in the Race to Sign Dutch Midfielder

Manchester United Leading Liverpool in Pursuit of Joey Veerman

Manchester United appear to have taken the lead over Liverpool in the race to sign PSV Eindhoven’s standout midfielder, Joey Veerman. This shift in transfer dynamics could represent a significant turning point in the Premier League’s off-season manoeuvrings.

Veerman’s Stellar Season and Growing Interest

Joey Veerman’s impressive performance in the 2023-24 season has put him at the forefront of transfer speculations. As TeamTalk reported, Veerman not only helped PSV clinch the Eredivisie title but also played a pivotal role in winning the Dutch Super Cup. His statistics speak volumes, with seven goals and 19 assists in 41 appearances, highlighting his capability to control and dictate the midfield effectively.

Despite a somewhat subdued performance at Euro 2024, Veerman’s club form has attracted attention across Europe, making him a hot property in the transfer market. Manchester United and Liverpool have both shown interest, with the former reportedly taking a decisive lead in securing his services.

Liverpool’s Alternatives and Strategic Decisions

As Manchester United advances in the pursuit of Veerman, Liverpool seems to be stepping back, potentially to avoid a costly bidding war. According to reports from CaughtOffside, Liverpool’s focus may be shifting towards other targets, including Morten Frendrup from Genoa, as indicated by their recent strategic moves and Michael Edwards’ rekindled interest in the Serie A midfielder.

This strategic pivot could be a response to the complexities of modern football transfers, where the dynamics can shift rapidly, influencing teams to alter their targets based on availability, negotiation outcomes, and rival interests.

Manchester United’s Broader Transfer Strategy

The intrigue around Manchester United’s transfer strategy does not end with Veerman. The club has also been linked with Manuel Ugarte of Paris Saint-Germain, although negotiations there seem to be dragging. This situation has led Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Erik ten Hag to consider Veerman as a robust alternative, showcasing a proactive and flexible approach to their summer signings.

Veerman, known for his ability to build play from the back and control the game’s tempo, would offer a different skill set compared to Ugarte, who excels in regaining possession. This distinction underscores Manchester United’s strategy of diversifying their midfield options to adapt to different tactical demands.

Implications for Liverpool and Their Transfer Campaign

Liverpool, meanwhile, is faced with its own set of challenges. The uncertainty surrounding Wataru Endo’s future at the club has pushed them to accelerate their search for a new defensive midfielder, as journalist Pete O’Rourke noted. Frendrup’s potential acquisition would allow players like Alexis Mac Allister to operate in more advanced roles, potentially reshaping Liverpool’s midfield dynamics for the upcoming season.

Statistical Analysis by EPL Index: Joey Veerman’s Dominant Performance

Joey Veerman has emerged as a standout midfielder, his performance data underscoring his value on the field. This analysis leverages the detailed stats provided by Fbref to dissect his play over the last 365 days, amounting to 2382 minutes of football action.

Veerman’s Attacking Prowess

Veerman’s attacking statistics are exceptional, with his percentile rankings in key areas such as assists, non-penalty expected goals (npXG), and expected assists (xA) all hitting the 99th percentile among midfielders. This indicates that not only does Veerman create opportunities, but he also positions himself effectively to finish plays, a rare dual threat.

Mastery in Possession

In terms of ball possession, Veerman exhibits superior control and distribution. His passes attempted and pass completion percentage are in the 99th percentile, reflecting his ability to maintain possession and accurately deliver the ball under pressure. His proficiency in progressive passes and carries, crucial for advancing play and breaking through defensive lines, also ranks highly at 99 and 82 percentiles, respectively.

Defensive Contributions

While primarily an offensive threat, Veerman’s defensive metrics show he is more than capable of holding his own. His interceptions and tackles, combined with his clearances, place him solidly in midfield defensive duties. However, his percentile for blocks and % of aerials won suggests room for improvement in more physically demanding defensive situations.

Joey Veerman’s stats highlight a player who is crucial to his team’s tactical setup, capable of influencing the game on both ends of the pitch. His ability to maintain high performance across multiple facets of play makes him a prime target for top clubs seeking a versatile midfielder who can dominate games.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

As a staunch Manchester United supporter, the news of potentially signing Joey Veerman fills me with excitement. Veerman’s addition could be a game-changer for us, considering his proven track record in the Eredivisie. His ability to control the midfield and contribute both goals and assists would significantly bolster our squad depth and tactical flexibility.

This move also signals Manchester United’s intent to compete at the highest levels, not just in the Premier League but in Europe as well. Veerman’s style complements Ten Hag’s philosophy perfectly, merging control with creativity. Furthermore, edging out Liverpool in this transfer saga adds an extra layer of satisfaction and demonstrates our club’s determination to stay at the forefront of European football.

If this transfer comes to fruition, it could be one of the defining moments of our season, setting the stage for a rejuvenated and more dynamic Manchester United.