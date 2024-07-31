Report: Liverpool-Newcastle Swap Deal That Fell Apart

Liverpool and Newcastle: The Gomez-Gordon Deal That Almost Was

As the Premier League’s summer transfer window unfolded, few could have anticipated the potential blockbuster deal that nearly saw Liverpool and Newcastle United engage in a significant swap. According to recent revelations, a cash-plus-player deal involving Liverpool’s Joe Gomez and Newcastle’s Anthony Gordon was closer to reality than most realised. The proposed exchange would have reshaped the squads of both clubs, though it ultimately fell through as the deadline approached.

A Missed Opportunity: Gordon’s Anfield Ambition

Anthony Gordon, the dynamic winger who made his name at Everton before moving to Newcastle, was reportedly offered to Liverpool as part of a strategy by the Magpies to balance their books. As the transfer deadline loomed, Newcastle were under pressure to offload players, with the aim of complying with financial regulations. The club proposed a deal that would see Gordon return to Merseyside, this time in Liverpool red.

The Daily Mail reports that the potential transfer of Gordon to Anfield was more advanced than initially thought. Newcastle not only floated Gordon but also included striker Alexander Isak in the discussions, attaching a hefty £100 million price tag for the duo. When Liverpool balked at the sum, Newcastle adjusted their demands, offering Gordon alone for a reduced fee of £75 million.

The Joe Gomez Factor: Liverpool’s Stance

Liverpool’s interest in Gordon was genuine, and the club were prepared to meet the revised £75 million valuation. However, Newcastle insisted on including a player exchange as part of the deal. The player in question was Joe Gomez, Liverpool’s longest-serving current squad member, having joined the club in 2015. Gomez, who made 51 appearances across all competitions last season, has faced an uncertain future at Anfield, particularly with the club’s defence increasingly stacked when fit.

The proposed deal would have seen Liverpool part with Gomez and £30 million in cash in exchange for Gordon. This arrangement, which valued Gomez at £45 million, was reportedly acceptable to both clubs. Talks progressed to the point where medicals were scheduled, and both players were open to the move. However, as the deadline drew near, Newcastle found other ways to address their financial needs, selling Elliot Anderson to Nottingham Forest and Yankuba Minteh to Brighton. This led to the collapse of the Gomez-Gordon swap.

Future Moves: What’s Next for Gomez and Gordon?

The story doesn’t end here. Despite the collapse of the deal, the futures of both Gomez and Gordon remain uncertain. The Daily Mail suggests that Gomez is open to a new challenge in search of regular first-team football. While he was a key player last season due to Liverpool’s injury crisis, his place in the starting lineup is far from guaranteed when the squad is fully fit.

Similarly, Gordon’s desire to join Liverpool could still materialise. The winger was reportedly keen on the move, and with Liverpool showing a sustained interest, this saga may yet have another chapter. For now, both players remain with their respective clubs, but as the January window approaches, the possibility of a rekindled deal cannot be ruled out.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

The potential swap deal involving Joe Gomez and Anthony Gordon might have seemed a risky proposition from the start. While Gordon has shown flashes of brilliance, his performances since moving to Newcastle have been inconsistent. Swapping him for Gomez, a player who, despite his injury struggles, has been a reliable defender for Liverpool, might have felt like a gamble too great for a club on the rise.

From a Newcastle perspective, the primary concern would be whether losing Gordon, a player still brimming with potential, was worth gaining Gomez. Newcastle’s defence has been relatively solid, and although the addition of an experienced player like Gomez could have added depth, the question remains: would he have been the right fit? His injury history is a red flag, and there’s a legitimate fear that his arrival might not have provided the stability Newcastle needs as they push for European places.

Moreover, fans might worry that Newcastle’s decision to entertain such a deal signals a lack of faith in their current crop of defenders. It raises concerns about the club’s strategy—whether they are looking to build for the future or patch holes as they appear. Given the club’s ambition, fans will be keenly watching how such transfer sagas play out in the future.