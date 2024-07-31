Report: Crystal Palace Star Set for Surprise Leicester Move

Crystal Palace Consider Jordan Ayew Sale Amid Leicester Interest

Leicester City’s Formal Approach for Ayew

Leicester City, fresh from their promotion to the Premier League, have set their sights on bolstering their squad with Crystal Palace’s forward Jordan Ayew. The Ghanaian international, who joined Palace from Swansea in 2019, has been a reliable presence at Selhurst Park. According to the Evening Standard, “Leicester want to sign Jordan Ayew, with Crystal Palace considering selling the forward this summer.” The Foxes have made a formal approach, sparking discussions about Ayew’s potential departure.

Palace’s Changing Tactics and Squad Dynamics

Under the new managerial direction of Oliver Glasner, Crystal Palace shifted to a more narrow 3-4-2-1 system towards the end of last season. This tactical change resulted in reduced game time for Ayew, who has predominantly played in wide positions. The forward’s versatility has seen him score four goals and provide seven assists in the Premier League last term, with a total of 23 goals in 211 appearances for the Eagles. Despite his contributions, Palace may be willing to cash in on the 32-year-old if an attractive offer arrives. “Standard Sport understands Palace are open to letting Ayew leave if an attractive enough offer is made,” highlighting the club’s pragmatic approach to potential transfers.

Financial Considerations and the Future of Jeffrey Schlupp

The financial aspect of the transfer is also crucial. Crystal Palace could benefit from a £3.2 million windfall due to a sell-on fee from Jake O’Brien’s recent move from Lyon to Everton. Additionally, the club is considering the future of squad player Jeffrey Schlupp. The Evening Standard notes, “the same is understood to be the case for squad player Jeffrey Schlupp,” indicating that Palace may be open to offers for other players as they reassess their squad composition.

Potential Implications for Both Clubs

As both Ayew and Schlupp are currently on Palace’s pre-season tour in the United States, their futures remain uncertain. The decision to let go of these players will likely hinge on the financial and tactical considerations at play, with Leicester eager to reinforce their squad and Palace looking to streamline theirs.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

For Leicester City supporters, the potential signing of Jordan Ayew is an exciting prospect. Ayew’s experience in the Premier League and his versatility across the front line make him a valuable addition to the squad. As the Foxes aim to solidify their position in the top flight, acquiring a player with Ayew’s pedigree could provide the necessary boost. His ability to score and create goals, as evidenced by his tally of seven assists last season, aligns well with Leicester’s attacking philosophy. The fans will undoubtedly be eager to see how Ayew could complement the likes of Jamie Vardy and Kelechi Iheanacho, potentially forming a dynamic offensive trio.

On the other hand, Crystal Palace fans may view the potential sale of Jordan Ayew with concern. While Ayew’s form has fluctuated, his experience and versatility have made him a reliable squad member. The departure of a seasoned player could leave a void, especially as the club navigates a new tactical system under Oliver Glasner. Moreover, the prospect of losing Jeffrey Schlupp, another versatile squad player, may further deplete Palace’s options. While the financial benefits of these sales are clear, fans may worry about the club’s ability to adequately replace these players and maintain squad depth.