Adam Idah’s Future in Doubt After Norwich Disciplinary Action

Idah’s Late Arrival Sparks Controversy

Thorup disclosed that Idah reported late for the team’s flight on Sunday, which led to his exclusion from the match. “He reported late for the flight on Sunday, we decided he should come as quick as possible,” Thorup stated in a post-match interview with the club’s media. The new Norwich boss was clear in his stance, emphasising, “Of course he could not be a part of this game today. There are some things we can accept and some things we cannot accept, this part we cannot accept it.”

Celtic’s Pursuit of Idah

Earlier this summer, Celtic made a bid to sign Idah on a permanent basis, but Norwich City rejected the offer. The Scottish Premiership champions remain interested in the striker, who made a significant impact during his loan at Celtic last season. The situation has left many wondering whether this latest incident will influence his future at Carrow Road, especially with the transfer window still open.

Thorup had previously spoken highly of Idah, describing him as a “valuable player” for Norwich City following a friendly appearance against Club Bruges two weeks ago. His words suggested that Idah would play an important role in Norwich’s upcoming Championship campaign. However, the recent disciplinary issue may cast doubt on the striker’s immediate prospects at the club.

Implications for Norwich and Idah’s Future

The incident has raised questions about Idah’s commitment and discipline, which could impact his standing within the squad. Norwich, who are gearing up for a challenging season in the Championship, cannot afford distractions or inconsistencies as they seek to bounce back to the Premier League. Idah’s talent is undeniable, but his off-field behaviour must align with the high standards expected at the club.

As the transfer window deadline approaches, it remains to be seen whether Celtic will make another move for the striker or if Idah will stay to fight for his place at Norwich. The coming weeks will be crucial for both the player and the club, as decisions made now could shape their fortunes for the rest of the season.