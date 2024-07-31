Report: Celtic to Hijack Rival’s Forward Deal

Celtic’s Strategic Shift: Pursuing Lawrence Shankland Over Adam Idah

Hoops Eye Adam Idah Alternatives

Celtic’s summer transfer saga continues to intrigue as they shift their focus from Norwich City’s Adam Idah to Hearts’ sharpshooter Lawrence Shankland. The Scottish Premiership champions are considering alternatives after their initial £4 million bid for Idah was rebuffed, with the striker valued at about double that amount by Norwich. With the new Norwich coach, Johannes Hoff Thorup, emphasising a close look at Idah during pre-season, Celtic’s pursuit might face significant delays.

As reported by HITC, “Celtic are looking at alternative options to Norwich City striker Adam Idah with the Scottish Premiership champions potentially hijacking Rangers’ move for Hearts frontman Lawrence Shankland.” This move underlines the dynamic nature of the transfer market where timing and opportunity often dictate terms.

Shankland’s Stellar Record

Lawrence Shankland’s appeal as an alternative is enhanced by his remarkable scoring record. Last season, Shankland was nothing short of sensational, securing the Scottish Premiership Golden Boot and Player of the Year awards. With 31 goals in all competitions and a staggering total of 59 goals in two seasons at Hearts, his prowess in front of goal is well documented.

“HITC have been told that Celtic are now stepping up their pursuit of Lawrence Shankland as an agreement with Norwich continues to prove elusive.” His contract situation at Tynecastle, which runs out in 2025, also presents a potentially more affordable and feasible acquisition for Celtic compared to Idah.

Glasgow Giants’ Rivalry Intensifies

The storyline gets even more fascinating considering the involvement of Rangers, who are currently leading the race for Shankland’s signature. However, Celtic’s interest could turn this into a classic Old Firm transfer battle. Shankland, a Glasgow-born player, might find the allure of staying in his hometown with a top club too tempting to pass up, especially if it comes with the chance to play Champions League football.

Potential Impact at Celtic

The potential addition of Shankland could be a strategic masterstroke for Celtic. Not only would it bolster their attacking options, but it would also prevent a key talent from strengthening a direct rival.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis