Manchester United Stars Face Injury Setbacks Ahead Of The New Season

Manchester United Hit Hard by Injuries: Yoro and Hojlund Out

Manchester United’s pre-season preparations have taken a significant blow, with new £52m signing Leny Yoro sidelined for three months and promising striker Rasmus Hojlund out for six weeks. The injuries occurred during a pre-season clash with Arsenal, leaving the Red Devils facing a challenging start to the new campaign.

Yoro’s Injury Details and Impact

Yoro’s injury, confirmed just an hour before United’s 3-2 victory over Real Betis, has left fans and management concerned. The young defender was seen at UCLA’s training grounds in a protective boot and on crutches, sparking fears of a serious setback. Subsequent assessments have confirmed that Yoro will miss crucial Premier League matches against top contenders like Liverpool, Tottenham, and Aston Villa, as well as the initial stages of United’s Europa League and Carabao Cup adventures.

Man United have picked up four injuries during their preseason tour: ▫️ Leny Yoro is out for three months with a foot injury

▫️ Rasmus Hojlund is out for six weeks with a hamstring injury

▫️ Marcus Rashford was subbed off hurt vs. Betis

▫️ Antony was subbed off with an apparent… pic.twitter.com/MKH0efLEBC — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) August 1, 2024

Hojlund’s Hamstring Woes

Meanwhile, Hojlund’s situation, though less severe, is nonetheless impactful. The striker, who netted United’s opener against Arsenal, suffered a hamstring injury that rules him out until after the September international break. This timeline means he will miss key fixtures, including the high-stakes match against Liverpool at Old Trafford on 1 September.

United’s Defensive Concerns and Transfer Plans

With Yoro’s absence, speculation is rife about United’s next move in the transfer market. The club may reignite their interest in Everton’s Jarred Branthwaite or Bayern Munich’s Matthijs de Ligt, who have both been linked with moves to Old Trafford earlier this summer. The need for defensive reinforcement has become even more pressing with these recent developments.

Looking Ahead: United’s Pre-Season and Season Start

As United continue their US tour, concluding with a match against Liverpool in Columbia, South Carolina, the focus will be on how the team adapts to these setbacks. With key players missing, the pre-season has become a critical period for Erik ten Hag’s side to find their rhythm and identify solutions.