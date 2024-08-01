“It’s Understandable” – Fabian Hurzeler Reacts to Brighton Star Joining Borussia Dortmund

Pascal Gross: Borussia Dortmund’s New Star from Brighton

From Seagulls to Borussia: Gross’s Journey

Borussia Dortmund have completed the transfer of Pascal Gross from Brighton, securing the services of the German midfielder for an undisclosed fee. The move sees Gross return to his homeland after a significant spell on England’s south coast, where he made history and became a fan favourite.

Pascal Gross, at 33, has left a lasting legacy at Brighton, becoming the club’s top scorer in the Premier League era with an impressive tally of 30 goals. Over his seven-year stint with the Seagulls, he featured in 261 matches, contributing a remarkable 32 goals and 52 assists across all competitions. His performances not only captivated the fans at the Amex Stadium but also earned him a spot in Germany’s national team for Euro 2024.

Borussia Dortmund have strengthened their midfield with the signing of 33-year-old Pascal Groß from Brighton & Hove Albion! 🙌 The German international has signed a two-year contract ✍️ pic.twitter.com/S72lf64fph — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) August 1, 2024

Emotional Farewell and a New Chapter

Brighton’s reluctance to part ways with such a pivotal player was apparent. “We are really sorry to lose Pascal, but we fully understood his situation,” remarked Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler. The move was driven by Gross’s lifelong ambition to play for Dortmund, a dream that resonates deeply with the player and was respected by his former club. “It is understandable that he wanted to take the opportunity to join one of the very top clubs in Germany, and he goes with our best wishes for the future,” Hurzeler added, although he expressed disappointment over not having the chance to work longer with Gross.

Gross’s transition to Dortmund is not just a transfer but a homecoming. The midfielder’s journey began in Germany, and after years of professional growth abroad, including his pivotal role at Ingolstadt, he returns to the Bundesliga with a wealth of experience and proven leadership.

Impact at Brighton: A Legacy to Remember

Brighton has benefited immensely from Gross’s presence since his arrival in 2017, following their promotion to the Premier League. He etched his name into the club’s history books by scoring their first top-flight goal in 34 years during a victory against West Brom. His consistent performances over the years not only helped stabilize the club in the Premier League but also showcased his knack for crucial plays and reliability in midfield.

This reliability and his knack for crucial goals and assists did not go unnoticed, culminating in a call-up to the national team at the age of 32. Gross represented Germany at Euro 2024, where they reached the quarter-finals before bowing out to Spain.

What Gross Brings to Dortmund

As Gross gears up to don the black and yellow, Dortmund fans can anticipate a player known for his precision and footballing intelligence. His ability to read the game and contribute both defensively and offensively will be assets to Dortmund as they continue to compete at the highest levels in Germany and Europe.

Pascal Gross’s journey from Brighton to Borussia Dortmund is a testament to his skill, determination, and the respect he commands in football. As he embarks on this exciting new chapter, both sets of fans will no doubt watch eagerly to see how this seasoned midfielder will continue to weave his magic on the football field.

With this move, Gross not only fulfils a childhood dream but also brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record to one of Germany’s premier football clubs. His time at Brighton has set him up perfectly for this new challenge, and it will be intriguing to see how he integrates into his new surroundings in Dortmund.