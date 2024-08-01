Tadiwa Chanakira: Man City’s Dominance Under a Cloud of Doubt

The Asterisk Over Man City’s Dominance Under Pep Guardiola

Man City’s Unparalleled Success

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City has been the most dominant force in the Premier League over the past decade. As Tadiwa Chanakira pointed out in his recent podcast episode on “A Tad Predictable,” City are often described as a “freight train”—a juggernaut that, once in motion, is nearly impossible to halt. Chanakira notes, “City have won six out of the last seven Premier League titles,” underscoring their supremacy in English football.

The team’s success is not just a testament to their tactical acumen and squad depth but also to their ability to manage player fitness throughout the season. As Chanakira elaborates, City “manage their season in a way that when it comes to the business end, their players are entering their peak.” This meticulous management has allowed them to maintain a stranglehold on the league, making them favourites for yet another title in the 2024-25 season.

The Cloud of Financial Allegations

However, as impressive as City’s on-field achievements are, Chanakira does not shy away from addressing the controversy that hangs over the club like a dark cloud. He repeatedly emphasises that every success City has had comes with an “asterisk.” The reason? Allegations of financial misconduct that have dogged the club for years.

Chanakira likens City’s situation to a 100-meter race where “City were starting at the 30-meter line,” implying that the club’s financial practices, if proven to be against the rules, gave them an unfair advantage. He explains, “If it is found that they breached the rules, they’ve gained that advantage by cheating at the beginning.”

This analogy highlights the ongoing debate surrounding City’s financial dealings, particularly the accusations of financial doping. While the club has already been found guilty of breaching UEFA’s Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules in the past, the current Premier League investigation could have far-reaching implications. Chanakira argues that until these allegations are conclusively resolved, “everything City have done since the new owners have come in has an asterisk next to it.”

The Impact on Legacy and Player Reputation

The financial allegations against City also raise questions about the legacy of the players and the manager, Pep Guardiola. Chanakira is clear that the efforts of players like Kevin De Bruyne—whom he calls “my favourite player in the Premier League”—cannot be dismissed. De Bruyne and his teammates have “delivered on the pitch to devastating effect,” showing incredible talent and determination.

However, Chanakira raises a critical point: if City is found guilty of financial misconduct, what does that mean for the legacy of these players? “You can’t take away the effort levels… but you have to question where you started the race from and whether or not that legitimises your title.” This is the crux of the issue—whether City’s success is tainted by the means through which it was achieved.

Looking Ahead: Business as Usual?

Despite the ongoing investigations, Chanakira believes it’s “business as usual” for City. The club continues to collect trophies, and there is little sign of their dominance waning. Chanakira suggests that City’s ability to remain at the top is partly due to their squad depth and the ability to make “reactionary” moves in the transfer market. He states, “It’s a catch me if you can type of situation,” indicating that City is comfortable with their position and sees no need to panic.

Yet, the looming question remains: What will happen if City are found guilty? Chanakira speculates on possible punishments but also highlights the difficulty of imposing a sanction that would truly level the playing field. He concludes with a stark reminder that “Pep Guardiola’s legacy does not involve Man City at this present point in time because the asterisk is still there.”

As the new season approaches, the asterisk remains a significant part of the narrative surrounding Manchester City. While their on-pitch success is undeniable, the unresolved financial allegations continue to cast a shadow over their achievements.